This episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History in the University of Florida Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. The museum has been in the midst of a renovation project for the past 20 months and will reopen the facility and exhibits to the general public on Nov. 23, 2026. The museum features a new free gallery, the Jack and Tifi Bierley Inspire Gallery, where visitors can interact directly with scientists and educators, a Florida Coastal Life exhibit, the addition of the UF Thompson Earth Systems Institute and the return of the popular Butterfly Rainforest, Hall of Florida Fossils, Water Shapes Florida and Discovery Zone.

Florida Museum of Natural History Interim Director David Reed shares information on the renovation process, the return of popular public programs, evening facility rental opportunities, staff led tours and summer camps for kids. The museum will reopen on Nov. 23 and a grand opening event will be set for later in January 2027.

Florida Museum of Natural History

3215 Hull Road

Gainesville

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu

Facebook (Exhibits & Public Programs): @FloridaMuseum

Facebook (Research & Collections): @FMScience

Instagram: @FloridaMuseum

YouTube: @FloridaMuseum