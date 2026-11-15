Leadership Gainesville 52 Community Builders Crock Off Competition

This episode features Lesa Phillips, University of Florida Community Relations Assistant and member of the Leadership Gainesville Class 52 also known as the Leadership Gainesville Community Builders. The annual LG class is part of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The group has created an inaugural Crock Off, a community cookoff to raise funds for children, youth and family nonprofit organizations in the Gainesville community. The event will be on Sunday, December 13, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Magnitude Brewing Company near downtown Gainesville. Nonprofit organizations will showcase their best Crock Pot creation for a chance to win the People’s Choice award determined by attendees after sampling their dishes. Celebrity judges will select the Judge’s Choice and Best Decorated Table award. There will also be live music and raffle prizes.

LG 52 class member Lesa Phillips shares information on the planning and logistics that went into creating the new community project as well as details and activities featured in the Leadership Gainesville program.

LG52 Community Builders Crock Off Competition

Download the event flyer

Dec. 13, 2026 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Magnitude Brewing Company

1220 SE Veitch St, Gainesville, FL 32601

lgcommunitybuilders.org