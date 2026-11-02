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Tell Me About It

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council Vice Chair Jeanna Mastrodicasa

By Sue Wagner
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:57 AM EST
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Girl Scouts of Gateway Council
Jeanna Mastrodicasa
UF
Jeanna Mastrodicasa

This episode features the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council serving 35 counties in North Florida. Girl Scouting offers the opportunity for girls from K through 12 to be curious, to dream and to develop their talents. Whether visiting an animal shelter, camping, hosting a dance-off, or filming a movie — they’re learning to take risks, to trust their gut and team up with others for good.

Jeanna Mastrodicasa, University of Florida Institutional Assessment Director and Girl Scouts of Gateway Council Board of Directors Vice Chair, shares information on the powerful lifelong connections that can be made and how instilling confidence can help scouts thrive in good times and learn from the bad. The Girl Scouts Gateway Council also has created a camp, a leadership center and is gearing up for the annual, and very popular, cookie sale to raise funds for programs and services.

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council
www.gsgateway.org

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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