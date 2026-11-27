Alachua County commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 10 to explore funding for two University of Florida mobile clinics, which provide free healthcare services to low-income neighborhoods. Now, it’s up to the county to make a plan for this expansion.

The board directed county staff to work with the clinics on a proposal to expand services for its mobile outreach and mobile OBGYN programs, which operate out of buses throughout rural areas across North Central Florida.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia said she wanted to see how the county could work with the clinics to expand healthcare support in Gainesville and Alachua County.

At the county commission meeting, director of UF’s mobile primary care program, Dr. Grant Harrell, spoke with board members and outlined the things the program has accomplished since it was founded in 2010.

The program is partially funded through UF Health, but Harrell said it relies heavily on grants to provide services. One of those grants is a $4.8 million award from the federal government that aims to treat hepatitis C.

Harrell said the money has been “wildly successful” in expanding what the mobile clinics do and the reach they have, but it is set to expire in September 2027, which he said would leave a funding gap needing to be filled.

Harrell said the program typically sees about 3,000 patients a year. The mobile OB-GYN program began in 2025, operating one day a week. It has now expanded to three days a week, reporting about 1,400 visits in the last year.

Harrell said the clinic essentially acts as a primary healthcare provider for residents and aims to build long-lasting relationships with patients. But he said the need for care in these neighborhoods is greater than the program can provide.

“We just have to be so selective because of the lack of staff and the infrastructure that we have,” Harrell said.

Earlier this month, UF Health’s equal access clinic in East Gainesville stopped accepting new patients despite high demand. Officials said it was because they want to meet the needs of current patients and provide quality care.

According to U.S. Census data, the number of people living below the poverty line in parts of East Gainesville reaches as high as 30.7%, and around 21% countywide. Harrell said the clinic serves patients without insurance as well as those who have coverage but can’t afford their copays.

In the patient data Harrell presented, East Gainesville had the largest number of patients, specifically, at the bus stops near Gainesville Community Ministries and GRACE Marketplace. He said the clinic tries to provide as much care as it can in one visit because getting back for another appointment may be difficult for those who have limited resources.

“We don't turn anybody away. We essentially provide everything that a primary care office can provide,” Harrell said.

Dr. Adetola Louis-Jacques is the program director for the OB-GYN mobile outreach clinic. She said demand for women’s health services is high across the board, and that the clinic stopped accepting new patients at some locations they serve.

“There's acute need that we can meet in rural Alachua County that I think we need to address now,” Louis-Jacques said. “Especially if we can't meet the needs of the women coming to us who are pregnant.”

Commissioner Mary Alford said she’s seen the positive impact of the mobile clinics in Archer, where she lives. She noted that, despite the help, the need for affordable healthcare is still there.

Commissioners said the services these mobile clinics provide are essential to low-income and uninsured individuals across North Florida, and they hope to see the program do more for residents in the area.

The clinic leaders presented their work to commissioners, noting the need for more funding, but did not directly ask for a specific dollar amount. Prizzia asked staff to bring back a proposal by the county’s midyear budget adjustment.

“I feel the acute need, and I see the acute need, so I'd love to see us being able to expand that,” Prizzia said.

