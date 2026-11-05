Breaking down the "blue tsunami," and students' hopes for the future

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

A so-called "blue tsunami" struck the US this week during the midterms. And despite Florida staying red overall, the margins shifted much further left than previous elections. We'll hear what those margins mean for Florida, and what UF students hope to see next.

Later, an NPR investigation into mall skincare kiosks found some were scamming their customers out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Plus, one local veteran's perspective on Veterans Day.