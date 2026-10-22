Decades-long Gainesville environmental contamination saga wrapping up

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

There's new information from the Environmental Protection Agency about a superfund site in Gainesville.

Later, dozens of students were expelled from Marion County schools in the first month of the school year. We'll speak with an expert on why this could be happening.

Plus, it's election season! What do polls say about major races as Florida voters head to the ballot box.