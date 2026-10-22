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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Decades-long Gainesville environmental contamination saga wrapping up

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
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This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • There's new information from the Environmental Protection Agency about a superfund site in Gainesville.
  • Later, dozens of students were expelled from Marion County schools in the first month of the school year. We'll speak with an expert on why this could be happening.
  • Plus, it's election season! What do polls say about major races as Florida voters head to the ballot box.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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