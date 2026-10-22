Decades-long Gainesville environmental contamination saga wrapping up
Ways To Subscribe
This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:
- There's new information from the Environmental Protection Agency about a superfund site in Gainesville.
- Later, dozens of students were expelled from Marion County schools in the first month of the school year. We'll speak with an expert on why this could be happening.
- Plus, it's election season! What do polls say about major races as Florida voters head to the ballot box.