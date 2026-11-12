What do Gainesville residents think about the new Streatery?

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:

Gainesville finally opened its downtown Streatery. We asked locals what they think.

Later, feral hogs are causing problems for Florida farmers.

Plus, the cooler weather has us in the mood for fall. We'll bring back an interview from an expert who breaks down why people love pumpkin spice so much.