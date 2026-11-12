WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

What do Gainesville residents think about the new Streatery?

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published November 12, 2026 at 1:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:

  • Gainesville finally opened its downtown Streatery. We asked locals what they think.
  • Later, feral hogs are causing problems for Florida farmers.
  • Plus, the cooler weather has us in the mood for fall. We'll bring back an interview from an expert who breaks down why people love pumpkin spice so much.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required