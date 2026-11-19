This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:

The holidays are a busy time for everybody, but especially local food pantries. We stopped by one to see what it's like at this time of year.

Later, Black Friday used to make headlines for the wild deals...and wild behavior of customers. But is Black Friday still as important as it once was?

Plus, it's World Philosophy Day today. UF students discuss a teacher that opened their eyes to new ideas.