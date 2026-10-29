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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Local amendments, wildfire recovery and some spooky stories for Halloween

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
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This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:

  • Election day is Tuesday! We'll recap the local charter amendments that may be on your north central Florida ballot.
  • Later, a forest in Levy County was devastated by a wildfire earlier this year that wiped out thousands of acres. But now, it's making a surprising recovery.
  • Plus, just in time for Halloween, we'll hear stories of memorable trick or treating experiences and favorite scary movies.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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