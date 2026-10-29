Local amendments, wildfire recovery and some spooky stories for Halloween
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This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:
- Election day is Tuesday! We'll recap the local charter amendments that may be on your north central Florida ballot.
- Later, a forest in Levy County was devastated by a wildfire earlier this year that wiped out thousands of acres. But now, it's making a surprising recovery.
- Plus, just in time for Halloween, we'll hear stories of memorable trick or treating experiences and favorite scary movies.