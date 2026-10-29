Local amendments, wildfire recovery and some spooky stories for Halloween

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. Coming up on the show:

Election day is Tuesday! We'll recap the local charter amendments that may be on your north central Florida ballot.

Later, a forest in Levy County was devastated by a wildfire earlier this year that wiped out thousands of acres. But now, it's making a surprising recovery.

Plus, just in time for Halloween, we'll hear stories of memorable trick or treating experiences and favorite scary movies.