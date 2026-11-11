North Central Florida honors veterans at community events

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Communities across North Central Florida commemorated Veterans Day on Wednesday, recognizing the service and sacrifice of military veterans.

The Ocala Preserve Veterans Corporation, otherwise known as TOPVETS, organized a Veteran’s Day remembrance ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

The ceremony, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, is among several events taking place in North Central Florida in recognition of the holiday.

The ceremony opened with a presentation of colors by the North Marion High School ROTC, followed by brief remarks and the placement of an engraved memorial brick into the pavement.

Founded in 2020 by military veterans, TOPVETS works to foster camaraderie and patriotism among area veterans while supporting local causes in Ocala and Marion County.

In addition to its Veterans Day ceremony, TOPVETS hosts other events, including semi-annual pancake breakfasts and a Memorial Day service.

The organization also hosts an annual golf tournament around Veterans Day. Proceeds from this tournament raise the majority of the organization’s funding for veteran-related causes in Marion County.

Five flags representing the branches of the U.S. armed forces are on display at the TOPVETS memorial area and serve as a tribute to military service members and veterans. (Rachel Radcliffe/WUFT News)

TOPVETS is a volunteer-run nonprofit, allowing the majority of its funding to go to veterans in need in Ocala and Marion County. Since the organization was founded, over $150,000 have been donated to this cause.

A portion of their outreach focuses on providing case management, rent assistance and food programs to combat local veteran homelessness. A small percentage of funding is also used to maintain and improve the Ocala Preserve Veterans Park through various landscaping efforts.

The organization holds meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at The Club at Ocala Preserve.

Veterans Day carries a particular significance in Florida. The state, home to roughly 1.4 million veterans, has the second largest veteran population in the United States, according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

While the holiday is observed nationwide, local ceremonies such as this one offer communities an opportunity to personally honor veterans and acknowledge the experiences of those who have served.

“I have two brothers who served in the military, and a few close friends of mine have too.” said Don Neff, an attendee at the event. “I have seen the sacrifices it takes, and Veterans Day is a good opportunity to stop and honor them.”

Beyond Ocala, other communities in North Central Florida are finding their own ways to recognize military service.

Observers in rows of golf carts attended the TOPVETS Veterans Day memorial ceremony on Nov. 11, 2026. (Rachel Radcliffe/WUFT News)

Alachua County, for example, is hosting its annual Veterans Day celebration featuring a community 5K and live music.

Gainesville residents also participated in a flag placement event at Evergreen Cemetery ahead of the holiday on Nov. 7 to honor veterans interred there.

“I don’t always understand why our nations choose to go to war, and I'm not always proud of war itself,” said Daniel Hall, a veteran and member of TOPVETS. “But I am always proud of those who went and served. On Veterans Day, I just want to come out and say thank you. That’s what the day is all about.”

While Veterans Day provides a designated time for recognition, veterans and community organizations work to maintain connections throughout the year.

During its March 2026 distribution, TOPVETS donated roughly $20,000 to Veterans Helping Veterans, an organization that operates a food pantry and offers financial assistance and PTSD counseling to veterans in need.

Portions of their proceeds have also gone to other organizations, including Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and Veterans Adventure Motorcycle Project.

“Sadly, many veterans don’t receive the support year-round that they do on Veterans Day” Hall said. “Many of them still have problems and needs coming out of service. That’s a big part of why we do what we do.”