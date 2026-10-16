4 hurt after Gainesville Police cruiser hits Marion County school bus

Four people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Marion County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an off-duty Gainesville Police officer was driving his GPD Ford Explorer south on SW 49 Avenue Road near SW 82nd Place Road around 6:55 a.m.

That's when FHP said the officer hit a stopped school bus preparing to pick children up at a bus stop. According to a news release, the bus' flashing lights were on and stop signs were extended. FHP said the officer "failed to observe" the bus.

There were 12 students on the bus along with a bus driver, 37, and a bus aide, 54. The driver, bus aide and one student, 9, had minor injuries and received treatment at Advent Hospital Ocala.

The police officer had "very serious" injuries and went to HCA Ocala for treatment.