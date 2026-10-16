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4 hurt after Gainesville Police cruiser hits Marion County school bus

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM EDT
An off-duty Gainesville Police officer hit a school bus in Marion County Friday morning. Four were hurt in the accident.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
An off-duty Gainesville Police officer hit a school bus in Marion County Friday morning. Four were hurt in the accident.

There were 12 children on the bus, plus a driver and bus aide.

Four people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Marion County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an off-duty Gainesville Police officer was driving his GPD Ford Explorer south on SW 49 Avenue Road near SW 82nd Place Road around 6:55 a.m.

That's when FHP said the officer hit a stopped school bus preparing to pick children up at a bus stop. According to a news release, the bus' flashing lights were on and stop signs were extended. FHP said the officer "failed to observe" the bus.

There were 12 students on the bus along with a bus driver, 37, and a bus aide, 54. The driver, bus aide and one student, 9, had minor injuries and received treatment at Advent Hospital Ocala.

The police officer had "very serious" injuries and went to HCA Ocala for treatment.
Tags
Transportation Marion CountyFlorida Highway PatrolMarion County School DistrictGainesville Police Department
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
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