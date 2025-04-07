The Point, April 7, 2025: Gainesville joins national protests

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Called “People’s Veto Day,” the attendees tried to bring awareness to multiple issues, among them women’s healthcare, immigration, climate change and the war in Gaza. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: ‘Like group therapy’: Gainesville protesters join national ‘people’s veto day’ against Trump administration. "From young children to lifelong activists, over 1,000 people rallied in downtown Gainesville Saturday as part of the '50-50-1' movement."

• WUFT News: Gators beat SEC rival Auburn, advance to title game. "The Florida Gators have spoiled Auburn’s shot at revenge and punched their ticket to Monday’s national championship with their second win over the No. 1 Tigers this season. With a final score of 79-73, UF made its way to the national final for the first time since winning it all in 2007."

• WUFT News: Hawthorne residents call for more attention to city's problems. "While attendees said they acknowledged the effort, many used the event to voice long-standing frustrations over persistent issues such as food insecurity, road safety, and unreliable internet access."

• WUFT News: Groundbreaking ceremony held for Tom Petty Park renovation. "The $1.97 million project is funded by the Gainesville Wild Spaces & Public Places half-cent sales tax. The voter-approved tax is used to acquire, maintain and enhance natural lands, and operate and improve parks and other recreational facilities."

• WUFT News: Youth voices take the stage at Alachua County library during National Poetry Month. "The Saturday event at the Alachua County Library District headquarters event featured talented youth from across the county, each performing original pieces that ranged from deeply personal monologues to passionate spoken-word poetry. The competition gave students a platform to talk about something they resonate with while also getting feedback from some influential people."

• Florida Storms: Storms followed by cooler temperatures for Florida: Could this be the last cold front? "The cold front will continue pushing east, and showers will become more prolific across North Florida early Monday morning. The chance for severe storms will diminish as the front sweeps through the state, but Floridians should monitor the weather closely because even South Florida will be impacted by some storms on Tuesday."

• WUFT News: Dance group Smooth Flava brings community together. "For Smooth Flava, a Gainesville-based dance group, these get-togethers are more than just social events, and they are a way to bring people together. 'We don't want to be watched. We want everybody to get up and join us,' said Wanda Lloyd, founder of Smooth Flava."

• WUFT News: Children learn to share at their own pace. "Elyssa Geer, an expert in early childhood studies, said the milestone for being able to understand the concept of sharing really happens somewhere around 3 and a half to 4 years old."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

(Photo courtesy Chris Potter/Wikimedia Commons)

• News Service of Florida: Judge temporarily blocks new Florida immigration law. "Pointing to the federal government’s power to regulate immigration, a U.S. district judge Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law aimed at cracking down on undocumented immigrants."

• WUFT News: Gun age limit lowered once again in Florida. "This bill repeals part of the 2018 gun safety law enacted after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The shooter, 19 at the time, used a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle to kill 17 students and staff."

• News Service of Florida: Florida House approves bills for 'Gulf of America' name change. "Porras’ bill, in part, would require county school boards and charter-school governing boards to begin purchasing instructional and library materials that reflect the Gulf of America name as collections are scheduled for updates or new acquisitions."

• Central Florida Public Media: About 22,000 college students stand to lose private school scholarships in Florida. "The Effective Access to Student Education Grant or EASE provides scholarships to Florida residents at some private, not-for-profit institutions to help ease the burden of the cost of a higher education. The proposed cut would impact students at 15 of the 30 schools that fall under this designation."

• WUSF-Tampa: You asked, we answered: Here's how the state legislature's calendar system works. "Florida lawmakers use calendars to decide which bills get discussed. But with thousands of proposed measures and only 60 days in session — how does the system work? Your Florida breaks it down for you."

• LkldNow: Lakeland woman faces foreclosure after roofing company files lien. "At least 1,866 Polk County homeowners received foreclosure notices last year. Sarah Taylor — a 73-year-old cancer survivor who has never missed a mortgage payment — never thought she’d be one of them."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A Senate panel passes a bill honoring both the flamingo and the Florida Scrub-Jay as state symbols. "A group of high school and college students came to Tallahassee to advocate for their favorite bird and came away with a win. Members of the Wildlife Conservation Club at Seminole High School urged a Senate committee recently to make the Florida Scrub-Jay the state bird. And the committee’s vote was unanimous."

• WUSF-Tampa: Can 3D-printed, biodegradable, plastic cages help protect Florida's coral from predators? "The 'coral defenders' are made of plastic called PHA. Similar to a potato starch, it naturally breaks down when exposed, especially to salt water."



From NPR News

• National: Nationwide 'Hands Off!' protests erupt against Trump and Musk

• National: Judge orders the Trump administration to return man who was mistakenly deported

• Health: 'Your RIF notice is not cancelled.' Inside a chaotic week of massive layoffs at HHS

• Law: How does deportation work, and how much does it cost? We break it down

• World: Ukrainians face fears during the country's darkest nights

• National: Higher prices are likely for these 10 grocery items when tariffs hit

• Sports: Alex Ovechkin scores goal #895 to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL scoring record

• Animals: As honeybees die off again, some bee enthusiasts want to give mason bees a chance

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.