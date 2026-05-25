Memorial Day brings reflection for veterans still processing Vietnam, other conflicts

For many veterans, the experiences gained and the memories stored during deployment never go away. Some tuck them away into a corner of the mind and never be recalled or talked about again. For others, those memories shape veterans when they return, now with a new assignment — learning to assimilate back into civilian life.

“The sound of the Hueys, it’s a sound that sticks with everybody that’s been there,” Vietnam Veterans of America member Peter Amish said.

Amish was wounded in the war and was treated at Clark Air Force Hospital in the Philippines. Despite experiencing the Vietnam War and having his left leg shortened, it was a relatively smooth transition for Amish, who returned home to start a family and attend Syracuse University.

“I guess I'm not the norm, that’s not what you hear about so much,” Amish said regarding his easy transition back to civilian life.

The story of military service often centers on deployment and combat, but Memorial Day can also spotlight the years that follow. Veterans and local advocates say many former service members continue to grapple with the emotional aftermath of war long after they return home.

For Sgt. David Ames, he would not need a map to lead him on the road back to civilian life, mostly because it was a road he chose never to explore.

“You put it in the back of your mind and don’t talk about it,” Ames said.

Ames had a support system when he arrived home, including his father, who had served in World War II, and friends who served in the Vietnam War. However, the theme was still clear: He did not talk about the war.

“Some of my friends had been to Vietnam, but we never talked about it,” Ames said. “I was just happy they got back.”

The days of being able to move on and not talk about military life seem to be far gone. There is one common theme among the generations of veterans who have served their country: pride. However, it is the same obstacle that may stand in the way of processing the transition back into the civilian world.

Olajuwon White is the director of Alachua County Veteran Services and served as a medic in the Navy. White sees firsthand how veterans can fail to reach out for help.

“A lot of veterans may not reach out because of pride, and some just put it in the back of their mind,” White said.

For White, he has seen firsthand the struggles of veterans after returning home from deployment.

“When we go in, they say we break you down, and then we build you up, but there’s no one to break us down for civilian life,” White said.

For veterans returning home, the resources are there to support them, especially when they are back in their communities. It is not always easy for a veteran to place their experiences in the back of their mind. In fact, for Oscar Dominguez, who served in the Air Force, one of the biggest difficulties was finding his purpose outside of the military—and his style.

“Nobody tells you what to wear in the military, everyone wears the same thing,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez is not alone. Veterans all across the country are trained to be strong individuals who are both physically and mentally tough. However, that training focuses on being soldiers, disciplined workers and accountable service members. It does not always prepare them to be neighbors, fathers or mothers, or to have everyday conversations.

“How do we move in those civilian spaces now that we have been built up to be mentally tough, physically tough,” White said. “That is sometimes a struggle point… How do we navigate with our children, our families, at work.”

That adjustment can carry serious consequences. According to the 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the most recent available data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 17.5 veterans died by suicide per day in 2023.

“When people ask what’s the hardest part of the military, it was submitting for retirement,” Dominguez said. “I lost my purpose.”

That’s the only world you know. It’s comfort in chaos,” he added.

