‘Like group therapy’: Gainesville protesters join national ‘people’s veto day’ against Trump administration

Jessica Wilson, a 38-year-old Archer resident, works for a small nonprofit. She held her 5-year-old child’s hand as they crossed the street, sharing a sign reading “save the earth.”

Laine Enholm, a 24-year-old Santa Fe College psychology student, stood on the median of a roundabout. She held a sign reading “bring back DEI.”

Kate Pizzi, a 52-year-old Gainesville resident, attended her first protest, joined by her childhood best friend. Pizzi’s sign read: “This is the government our founders warned us about.”

The three women were among over 1,000 people gathered at the intersection of Depot Avenue and Main Street Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s administration.

The protest was part of a national event by “50-50-1,” standing for “50 states, 50 protests, one movement.” It’s a grassroots movement organized by independent volunteers. Gainesville’s protest was one of over 15 across Florida. Several hundred people showed up to a similar rally in Ocala, too.

Called “People’s Veto Day,” those who showed up on the sunny afternoon tried to bring awareness to multiple issues, from women’s healthcare, immigration, climate change and the war in Gaza.

Sounds of drums, cowbells, singing and chanting could be heard from streets away.

Wilson said she attended to show support for increased protections for the environment, unions and the LGBTQ community. Before she had her son, she attended Black Lives Matter protests and women’s march in Washington, D.C., she said.

“It’s just helpful to know you’re not alone,” she said. “A democracy is only as good as the citizens.”

Paloma Bone, a 33-year-old Gainesville resident and realtor, attended the protest with her mom, primarily to show her support for “basic human rights.”

“It’s like group therapy,” she said. “It's very cathartic to be around other people who understand what's happening and are similarly scared.”

Two men drum in unison, in an effort to amplify protesters' chants. (Sara-James Ranta/WUFT News)

Dawn Bone, a 67-year-old Gainesville resident and Paloma’s mother, said she brought her daughter to show her “how we can make a difference.”

When Dawn was a teenager, she said she remembers seeing protests over the Vietnam War. Back then, she remembers thinking “people have the power,” she said.

“It makes me feel better, instead of being at home and being depressed,” she said.

David Arreola, a 34-year-old Gainesville resident and former Gainesville city commissioner, is the sole local representative for the “50-50-1” movement.

The organization is decentralized, with no official backing or funding. The organization doesn’t take donations, just “time and effort,” he said.

Saturday’s event, which sought to “reclaim democratic values,” was in partnership with Indivisible North Central Florida, Gainesville Women for Democracy, and HandsOff.

Arreola’s mission is to ensure the events feel safe and welcoming for everyone, he said.

“This message of removing Trump from office is not a radical one,” he said. “This is one that is very inclusive because of the damage they’ve [the Trump administration] been causing to the country.”

Arreola lost by a 14% margin a race for a Gainesville-area state House seat in November to Republican Chad Johnson.

While other groups in Florida are incorporating 50-50-1 entities as nonprofits, Arreola said he has no plan to do that.

Pamela Smith, an 80-year-old Gainesville resident and “full-time activist,” is a member of the Gainesville Women for Democracy organization, with five members attending Saturday. She said she believes more protests will continue monthly.

“Keep on showing up,” she said. “Show the world that Gainesville is the capital of the resistance.”

There was a single counter-protestor, who stood on the side of Depot Avenue. The person wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and waved a “Trump 2024” flag.

Their counter-representation drew a small crowd, mostly to engage in conversation. The counter-protester declined to speak with a reporter.