Dance group Smooth Flava brings community together

The music is bumping, the energy high. People move in rhythm, some with fans in hand, stepping to beats that blend urban dance styles.

For Smooth Flava, a Gainesville-based dance group, these get-togethers are more than just social events, and they are a way to bring people together.

"We don't want to be watched. We want everybody to get up and join us," said Wanda Lloyd, founder of Smooth Flava.

Lloyd describes Smooth Flava as more than just a dance group — it is part of BLSSD Future, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth programs. The name BLSSD stands for ballroom, line, swing and step dance, reflecting the styles taught in the group.

"In 2016, we had our very first 'Teach Me to Dance' fundraising workshop," Lloyd said. "It was the weekend where we raised money to send kids to a STEM summer camp."

That summer, she introduced various dance styles to the students and soon, adults wanted to learn as well.

"Gainesville is beginning to warm up to the idea of dancing," Lloyd said.

The group has since grown in membership and outreach, offering dance classes and public events while continuing to raise money for students.

Lloyd said Smooth Flava raised $25,000 last year and hopes to match or exceed that amount this summer. While the group has gained a following, garnering local participation hasn't always been easy.

"The biggest thing is just trying to get local Gainesville residents to participate and just learn the enjoyment of dancing," Lloyd said. "It's still a challenge right now, but we are growing every year."

Lloyd and other Smooth Flava dance leaders hold dance parties at Bo Diddley Plaza every Tuesday and Thursday, hoping to teach more people the social and emotional benefits of dance.

"Whether you're young at heart or whether you're older, I think everybody is enjoying dance," Lloyd said.

Toni Andrews, a Smooth Flava member, described how dance has long been tied to Black culture and community spaces.

"A lot of the dancing and the music, the Black culture got its roots started in the church," Andrews said.

The group incorporates fans into their performances, a prop that accentuates the beats of the music.

Kim Terrell, a dance leader, said at their upcoming “Teach Me to Dance” fundraiser, they plan to have 100 dancers performing with fans in unison.

"We bought a whole bunch of fans of all different colors," Terrell said.

For Lloyd, dance started as a way to stay active and later became a tool to serve the community.

"I actually started learning DFW swing out here in Gainesville in about 2014, and it was just really for exercise and a way to connect with our friends," Lloyd said.

After introducing dance to students at a summer camp, she said she saw how it could be used as a way to support the youth. Some students could not afford the last few weeks of camp, so Lloyd came up with the idea to use dance to help raise money.

"I was traveling to different places like Birmingham, Charlotte, Pensacola to dance, and my question was, 'I wonder if we have a dance event in Gainesville, would those same people come and join us?'"

Eight years later, the group remains active, performing at local events, including The Ultimate Battle, a hair competition in Gainesville on April 6.

Lloyd's goal remains the same: to create a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds.

"It's about being inclusive, and it includes everyone," Lloyd said. "No matter your race, sex, height or weight."