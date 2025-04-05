Children learn to share at their own pace
Elyssa Geer, an expert in early childhood studies, said the milestone for being able to understand the concept of sharing really happens somewhere around 3 and a half to 4 years old.
It's around this age that kids start understanding that others don't have the same thoughts they do.
So if a child under 4 is sharing, or isn't, Geer says not to worry.
All children learn at different paces, and there's always a chance to model social and emotional behavior for kids yourself.