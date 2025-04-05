WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Children learn to share at their own pace

WUFT | By Sofia Zarran
Published April 5, 2025 at 10:39 PM EDT

Elyssa Geer, an expert in early childhood studies, said the milestone for being able to understand the concept of sharing really happens somewhere around 3 and a half to 4 years old.

It's around this age that kids start understanding that others don't have the same thoughts they do.

So if a child under 4 is sharing, or isn't, Geer says not to worry.

All children learn at different paces, and there's always a chance to model social and emotional behavior for kids yourself.
early childhood development
Sofia Zarran
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
