Hawthorne residents call for more attention to city's problems

Hawthorne residents recently gathered at New Cross Creek Baptist Church to discuss the progress of the Alachua County Forward Focus initiative, five months after its launch in the area.

The meeting was part of the county’s three-year plan to bring essential services and economic growth opportunities to communities in east Alachua County.

While attendees said they acknowledged the effort, many used the event to voice long-standing frustrations over persistent issues such as food insecurity, road safety, and unreliable internet access.

“We’ve had people killed out here on bicycles from the roadway, and we’ve asked the county for safer roads but have not been heard,” one resident said. “We need sidewalks or bicycle trails for safety reasons.”

A resident is seen holding a map outlining the areas that will benefit from Alachua County's Forward Focus Initiative. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

With a population of just over 1,500, some Hawthorne residents feel their needs are often ignored because of the town’s smaller size.

Community advocate Sherri Krienke, who volunteers at the Hawthorn Area Resource Center, said she’s seen firsthand the challenges many face, including transportation issues and food scarcity.

“These two towns [Cross Creek and Island Grove] are near to my heart, and it makes me sad and worried that people are struggling,” said Krienke.

She noted that while hopeful about the county’s initiative, the sentiment is tempered by history.

“The framework that Missy (Daniels, assistant county manager) and her team have created looks amazing and I'm hopeful about it,” Krienke said. “But I do have to say that it has been tempered by the fact that for the last 40 years, in my lifetime at least, the county has largely ignored this area.”

Two area residernts discuss their concerns about the changes needed across the county at an Alachua County Forward Focus Initiative meeting in Hawthorne on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Kathy Brian, a longtime Hawthorne resident, expressed frustration over not receiving clear answers about the allocation of county resources.

“We don’t get any money for our fire department unless we raise the money, that I know of, and this area is heavily wooded,” Brian said, drawing nods of agreement from the audience.

Even during the meeting, technical limitations occurred. As project leaders attempted to map out specific problem areas, poor internet made it difficult for people to search for exact street names.

“The internet - let’s talk about it,” Krienke said, prompting laughter throughout the room.

Sean McLendon kicked off the meeting, emphasizing that while the project is set to take three years to complete, Alachua County plan to make impactful changes in the cities every day. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Sean McLendon, the county’s economic development manager and helps lead the Forward Focus initiative, assured attendees their concerns during the meeting would be addressed.

“If there are things that we have the resources to fix today and we know where they are specifically, then we will try to get that done today,” McLendon said.

While residents appreciated recent efforts like Forward Focus and partnerships with non-profit groups such as Working Food, many emphasized that deeper, long-term attention is needed. They called on county officials to respond more proactively – especially in less-populated areas where struggles are often less visible.

For more information, contact Forward Focus, Eastern Alachua County at 352-374-5204 or email ForwardFocus@alachuacounty.us.