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Early Voting Guide: Here's where to go and what to bring

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto,
Sam Rislin
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT

Early voting is up and running in much of the Sunshine State. If you're planning to beat the Election Day rush, here's what you need to know.

The clock is ticking on the 2026 election cycle as candidates scramble to secure votes ahead of Nov. 3.

Two weeks out from Election Day, more than 1.3 million Floridians have already cast a ballot. If you're trying to beat the rush on the big day, voting early is an option to beat the line.

RELATED: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

In Florida, voters must show a picture and signature ID before receiving their ballot. For most people, a Florida driver's license or identification card will serve both requirements. If you don't have either document, a U.S. passport, credit or debit card, military or student ID, retirement center or neighborhood association ID, or public assistance ID will work. You can use a combination of two forms of ID to meet the requirement, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

If you do not have proper identification, you will be required to vote with a provisional ballot, which may only be counted if you present written evidence of eligibility to the election office prior to 5 p.m. the second day after the election.

Early Voting Locations and Hours by County

Alachua

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

  • Supervisor of Elections Office
    515 North Main Street
    Gainesville, FL 32601
  • Millhopper Branch Library
    3145 NW 43rd Street
    Gainesville, FL 32606
  • J. Wayne Reitz Union
    655 Reitz Union Drive
    Gainesville, FL 32611
  • Tower Road Branch Library
    3020 SW 75th Street
    Gainesville, FL 32608
  • UF IFAS Extension Office
    22716 W Newberry Road
    Newberry, FL 32669
  • Legacy Park Multipurpose Center
    15400 Peggy Road
    Alachua, FL 32615
  • Hawthorne Community Center
    6700 SE 221st St
    Hawthorne, FL 32640
  • Santa Fe College
    S-029, 3000 NW 83rd St
    Gainesville, FL 32606

Bradford

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

  • Bradford County Courthouse, North Wing
    945 North Temple Avenue
    Starke, FL 32091

Citrus

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

  • Central Ridge Community Center
    77 Civic Circle
    Beverly Hills, FL 34465
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
    West Citrus Government Center
    1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd.
    Crystal River, FL 34429
  • Homosassa Public Library
    4100 S Grandmarch Ave.
    Homosassa, FL 34446
  • Inverness City Hall
    212 W Main St.
    Inverness, FL 34450
  • Central Ridge Library
    425 W Roosevelt Blvd.
    Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Columbia

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Lake City, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fort White

Locations:

  • Supervisor of Elections
    971 W. Duval Street
    Lake City, FL 32055
  • Fort White Community Center
    17579 SW State Road 47
    Fort White, FL 32038

Dixie

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:

  • Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office
    229 NE 351 HWY, Suite A
    Cross City, FL 32628

Gilchrist

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location:

  • Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office
    112 S Main St #137
    Trenton, FL 32693

Hernando

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

  • South Brooksville Community Center
    601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
    Brooksville, FL 34601
  • Supervisor of Elections
    7443 Forest Oaks Blvd
    Spring Hill, FL 34606
  • East Hernando Library
    6457 Windmere Rd
    Brooksville, FL 34602
  • Spring Hill Library
    9220 Spring Hill Dr
    Spring Hill, FL 34608
  • Hernando County Utilities Department
    15365 Cortez Blvd
    Brooksville, FL 34613

Lafayette

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location:

  • Mayo Community Center
    150 SW Community Cir.
    Mayo, FL 32066

Levy

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:

  • Supervisor of Elections
    321 S Court St
    Bronson, FL 32621

Marion

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

  • Marion County Election Center
    981 NE 16th ST
    Ocala, FL 34470
  • Belleview Public Library
    13145 SE HWY 484
    Belleview, FL 34420
  • Deputy Brian Litz Building
    9048 SW HWY 200
    Ocala, FL 34481
  • Dunnellon Public Library
    20351 Robinson RD
    Dunnellon, FL 34431
  • Forest Public Library
    905 S HWY 314A
    Ocklawaha, FL 32179
  • Freedom Public Library
    5870 SW 95th St
    Ocala, FL 34476
  • Mulberry Center (Liberty Rm)
    8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln
    The Villages, FL 32162
  • Reddick Community Center
    4345 NW 152nd ST
    Reddick, FL 32686
  • Silver Springs Shores Community Ctr.
    590 Silver Rd
    Ocala, FL 34472

Putnam

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Locations:

  • Elections Office
    2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900
    Palatka, FL 32177
  • Interlachen Community Center
    135 S County Road 315
    Interlachen, FL 32148
  • South Putnam Government Center
    115 N Summit St
    Crescent City, FL 32112

Suwannee

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Locations:

  • Jo Kennon Public Library
    10655 Dowling Park Dr
    Dowling Park, FL 32060
  • Judicial Annex
    218 Parshley St
    Live Oak FL 32064
  • Robert Leonard Public Library
    703 NW Suwannee Ave
    Branford FL 32008

Union

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

  • Supervisor of Elections
    175-W Main St
    Lake Butler FL 32504
Tags
Government and Politics early votingvotingvote2026 General ElectionNorth Central FloridaballotElection
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto
Sam Rislin
Sam is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sam Rislin

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