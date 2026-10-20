Early Voting Guide: Here's where to go and what to bring

The clock is ticking on the 2026 election cycle as candidates scramble to secure votes ahead of Nov. 3.

Two weeks out from Election Day, more than 1.3 million Floridians have already cast a ballot. If you're trying to beat the rush on the big day, voting early is an option to beat the line.

RELATED: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?

In Florida, voters must show a picture and signature ID before receiving their ballot. For most people, a Florida driver's license or identification card will serve both requirements. If you don't have either document, a U.S. passport, credit or debit card, military or student ID, retirement center or neighborhood association ID, or public assistance ID will work. You can use a combination of two forms of ID to meet the requirement, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

If you do not have proper identification, you will be required to vote with a provisional ballot, which may only be counted if you present written evidence of eligibility to the election office prior to 5 p.m. the second day after the election.

Early Voting Locations and Hours by County

Alachua

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:



Supervisor of Elections Office

515 North Main Street

Gainesville, FL 32601

515 North Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 Millhopper Branch Library

3145 NW 43rd Street

Gainesville, FL 32606

3145 NW 43rd Street Gainesville, FL 32606 J. Wayne Reitz Union

655 Reitz Union Drive

Gainesville, FL 32611

655 Reitz Union Drive Gainesville, FL 32611 Tower Road Branch Library

3020 SW 75th Street

Gainesville, FL 32608

3020 SW 75th Street Gainesville, FL 32608 UF IFAS Extension Office

22716 W Newberry Road

Newberry, FL 32669

22716 W Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669 Legacy Park Multipurpose Center

15400 Peggy Road

Alachua, FL 32615

15400 Peggy Road Alachua, FL 32615 Hawthorne Community Center

6700 SE 221st St

Hawthorne, FL 32640

6700 SE 221st St Hawthorne, FL 32640 Santa Fe College

S-029, 3000 NW 83rd St

Gainesville, FL 32606

Bradford

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Bradford County Courthouse, North Wing

945 North Temple Avenue

Starke, FL 32091

Citrus

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

Central Ridge Community Center

77 Civic Circle

Beverly Hills, FL 34465

77 Civic Circle Beverly Hills, FL 34465 Supervisor of Elections Office

West Citrus Government Center

1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd.

Crystal River, FL 34429

1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL 34429 Homosassa Public Library

4100 S Grandmarch Ave.

Homosassa, FL 34446

4100 S Grandmarch Ave. Homosassa, FL 34446 Inverness City Hall

212 W Main St.

Inverness, FL 34450

212 W Main St. Inverness, FL 34450 Central Ridge Library

425 W Roosevelt Blvd.

Beverly Hills, FL 34465

Columbia

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Lake City, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fort White

Locations:

Supervisor of Elections

971 W. Duval Street

Lake City, FL 32055

971 W. Duval Street Lake City, FL 32055 Fort White Community Center

17579 SW State Road 47

Fort White, FL 32038

Dixie

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:

Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office

229 NE 351 HWY, Suite A

Cross City, FL 32628

Gilchrist

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location:

Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office

112 S Main St #137

Trenton, FL 32693

Hernando

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

South Brooksville Community Center

601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34601

601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Brooksville, FL 34601 Supervisor of Elections

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd

Spring Hill, FL 34606

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd Spring Hill, FL 34606 East Hernando Library

6457 Windmere Rd

Brooksville, FL 34602

6457 Windmere Rd Brooksville, FL 34602 Spring Hill Library

9220 Spring Hill Dr

Spring Hill, FL 34608

9220 Spring Hill Dr Spring Hill, FL 34608 Hernando County Utilities Department

15365 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34613

Lafayette

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location:

Mayo Community Center

150 SW Community Cir.

Mayo, FL 32066

Levy

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:

Supervisor of Elections

321 S Court St

Bronson, FL 32621

Marion

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

Marion County Election Center

981 NE 16th ST

Ocala, FL 34470

981 NE 16th ST Ocala, FL 34470 Belleview Public Library

13145 SE HWY 484

Belleview, FL 34420

13145 SE HWY 484 Belleview, FL 34420 Deputy Brian Litz Building

9048 SW HWY 200

Ocala, FL 34481

9048 SW HWY 200 Ocala, FL 34481 Dunnellon Public Library

20351 Robinson RD

Dunnellon, FL 34431

20351 Robinson RD Dunnellon, FL 34431 Forest Public Library

905 S HWY 314A

Ocklawaha, FL 32179

905 S HWY 314A Ocklawaha, FL 32179 Freedom Public Library

5870 SW 95th St

Ocala, FL 34476

5870 SW 95th St Ocala, FL 34476 Mulberry Center (Liberty Rm)

8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln

The Villages, FL 32162

8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln The Villages, FL 32162 Reddick Community Center

4345 NW 152nd ST

Reddick, FL 32686

4345 NW 152nd ST Reddick, FL 32686 Silver Springs Shores Community Ctr.

590 Silver Rd

Ocala, FL 34472

Putnam

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Locations:

Elections Office

2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900

Palatka, FL 32177

2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900 Palatka, FL 32177 Interlachen Community Center

135 S County Road 315

Interlachen, FL 32148

135 S County Road 315 Interlachen, FL 32148 South Putnam Government Center

115 N Summit St

Crescent City, FL 32112

Suwannee

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Locations:

Jo Kennon Public Library

10655 Dowling Park Dr

Dowling Park, FL 32060

10655 Dowling Park Dr Dowling Park, FL 32060 Judicial Annex

218 Parshley St

Live Oak FL 32064

218 Parshley St Live Oak FL 32064 Robert Leonard Public Library

703 NW Suwannee Ave

Branford FL 32008

Union

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31

Hours: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations: