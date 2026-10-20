Early Voting Guide: Here's where to go and what to bring
Early voting is up and running in much of the Sunshine State. If you're planning to beat the Election Day rush, here's what you need to know.
The clock is ticking on the 2026 election cycle as candidates scramble to secure votes ahead of Nov. 3.
Two weeks out from Election Day, more than 1.3 million Floridians have already cast a ballot. If you're trying to beat the rush on the big day, voting early is an option to beat the line.
RELATED: Voting by the Numbers: Who's turning up to the polls in Florida?
In Florida, voters must show a picture and signature ID before receiving their ballot. For most people, a Florida driver's license or identification card will serve both requirements. If you don't have either document, a U.S. passport, credit or debit card, military or student ID, retirement center or neighborhood association ID, or public assistance ID will work. You can use a combination of two forms of ID to meet the requirement, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.
If you do not have proper identification, you will be required to vote with a provisional ballot, which may only be counted if you present written evidence of eligibility to the election office prior to 5 p.m. the second day after the election.
Early Voting Locations and Hours by County
Alachua
Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations:
- Supervisor of Elections Office
515 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
- Millhopper Branch Library
3145 NW 43rd Street
Gainesville, FL 32606
- J. Wayne Reitz Union
655 Reitz Union Drive
Gainesville, FL 32611
- Tower Road Branch Library
3020 SW 75th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
- UF IFAS Extension Office
22716 W Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
- Legacy Park Multipurpose Center
15400 Peggy Road
Alachua, FL 32615
- Hawthorne Community Center
6700 SE 221st St
Hawthorne, FL 32640
- Santa Fe College
S-029, 3000 NW 83rd St
Gainesville, FL 32606
Bradford
Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location:
- Bradford County Courthouse, North Wing
945 North Temple Avenue
Starke, FL 32091
Citrus
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations:
- Central Ridge Community Center
77 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
- Supervisor of Elections Office
West Citrus Government Center
1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River, FL 34429
- Homosassa Public Library
4100 S Grandmarch Ave.
Homosassa, FL 34446
- Inverness City Hall
212 W Main St.
Inverness, FL 34450
- Central Ridge Library
425 W Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Columbia
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Lake City, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fort White
Locations:
- Supervisor of Elections
971 W. Duval Street
Lake City, FL 32055
- Fort White Community Center
17579 SW State Road 47
Fort White, FL 32038
Dixie
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location:
- Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office
229 NE 351 HWY, Suite A
Cross City, FL 32628
Gilchrist
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location:
- Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office
112 S Main St #137
Trenton, FL 32693
Hernando
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations:
- South Brooksville Community Center
601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Brooksville, FL 34601
- Supervisor of Elections
7443 Forest Oaks Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34606
- East Hernando Library
6457 Windmere Rd
Brooksville, FL 34602
- Spring Hill Library
9220 Spring Hill Dr
Spring Hill, FL 34608
- Hernando County Utilities Department
15365 Cortez Blvd
Brooksville, FL 34613
Lafayette
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location:
- Mayo Community Center
150 SW Community Cir.
Mayo, FL 32066
Levy
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 1
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location:
- Supervisor of Elections
321 S Court St
Bronson, FL 32621
Marion
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations:
- Marion County Election Center
981 NE 16th ST
Ocala, FL 34470
- Belleview Public Library
13145 SE HWY 484
Belleview, FL 34420
- Deputy Brian Litz Building
9048 SW HWY 200
Ocala, FL 34481
- Dunnellon Public Library
20351 Robinson RD
Dunnellon, FL 34431
- Forest Public Library
905 S HWY 314A
Ocklawaha, FL 32179
- Freedom Public Library
5870 SW 95th St
Ocala, FL 34476
- Mulberry Center (Liberty Rm)
8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln
The Villages, FL 32162
- Reddick Community Center
4345 NW 152nd ST
Reddick, FL 32686
- Silver Springs Shores Community Ctr.
590 Silver Rd
Ocala, FL 34472
Putnam
Dates: Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Locations:
- Elections Office
2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900
Palatka, FL 32177
- Interlachen Community Center
135 S County Road 315
Interlachen, FL 32148
- South Putnam Government Center
115 N Summit St
Crescent City, FL 32112
Suwannee
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Locations:
- Jo Kennon Public Library
10655 Dowling Park Dr
Dowling Park, FL 32060
- Judicial Annex
218 Parshley St
Live Oak FL 32064
- Robert Leonard Public Library
703 NW Suwannee Ave
Branford FL 32008
Union
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations:
- Supervisor of Elections
175-W Main St
Lake Butler FL 32504