Senate candidate Angie Nixon to visit Gainesville Sunday with Bernie Sanders

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Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon is heading to Gainesville in a few days. Joining her is a former presidential candidate.

When Nixon takes the stage Sunday at the University of Florida's University Auditorium, Sen. Bernie Sanders will join her. It's part of the senator's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

The event starts at noon, but doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Parking is available in Garage 4 on the corner of Museum Road and Newell Drive.

While a ticket is not required, Sanders and Nixon encourage you to RSVP for the event.

There will also be a live stream available on Sanders' social media accounts.