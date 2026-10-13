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Senate candidate Angie Nixon to visit Gainesville Sunday with Bernie Sanders

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon speaks on stage during a fireside chat hosted by Rep. Frederica Wilson at Florida Memorial University, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
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AP
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon speaks on stage during a fireside chat hosted by Rep. Frederica Wilson at Florida Memorial University, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The longtime senator from Vermont will join Nixon at a campaign event at the University Auditorium.

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Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon is heading to Gainesville in a few days. Joining her is a former presidential candidate.

When Nixon takes the stage Sunday at the University of Florida's University Auditorium, Sen. Bernie Sanders will join her. It's part of the senator's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

The event starts at noon, but doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Parking is available in Garage 4 on the corner of Museum Road and Newell Drive.

While a ticket is not required, Sanders and Nixon encourage you to RSVP for the event.

There will also be a live stream available on Sanders' social media accounts.
Tags
Government and Politics 2026 General ElectionBernie SandersAngie NixonUFelectionsSenatevoting
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