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NPR’s Scott Detrow and Daniel Burke discuss their new book, "American Pope: Leo XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City"

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT

As a cohost of NPR’s "All Things Considered," Scott Detrow is a familiar voice to WUFT listeners. He previously worked as NPR’s White House correspondent and hosted "The NPR Politics Podcast." During the 2025 conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, he broadcast from St. Peter’s Square along with NPR’s Senior Editor of Religion and Spirituality, Daniel Burke.

Not long after, they teamed up to write the new book, "American Pope: Leo XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City."

The 71-year-old pontiff had his essay on artificial intelligence released in paperback this summer and then his beloved White Sox made it to the post-season; they were eliminated on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Pope Leo had surgery to remove a cancerous growth in his lung, which was reported to be successful.

WUFT’s Glenn Richards spoke with the Detrow and Burke before to the pope’s diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma was known.
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National NPR NewsPope Leo XIV
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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