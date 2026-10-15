NPR’s Scott Detrow and Daniel Burke discuss their new book, "American Pope: Leo XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City"

As a cohost of NPR’s "All Things Considered," Scott Detrow is a familiar voice to WUFT listeners. He previously worked as NPR’s White House correspondent and hosted "The NPR Politics Podcast." During the 2025 conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, he broadcast from St. Peter’s Square along with NPR’s Senior Editor of Religion and Spirituality, Daniel Burke.

Not long after, they teamed up to write the new book, "American Pope: Leo XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City."

The 71-year-old pontiff had his essay on artificial intelligence released in paperback this summer and then his beloved White Sox made it to the post-season; they were eliminated on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Pope Leo had surgery to remove a cancerous growth in his lung, which was reported to be successful.

WUFT’s Glenn Richards spoke with the Detrow and Burke before to the pope’s diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma was known.