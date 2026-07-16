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WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards speaks with KUOW's Will James on the new "Embedded" series

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
"We Keep Us Safe" is NPR's new "Embedded" documentary series
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NPR
"We Keep Us Safe" is NPR's new "Embedded" documentary series

"Embedded" is NPR's investigative audio documentary series that explores untold stories and hidden aspects of major news events through in-depth reporting.

Their latest eight-part series is called "We Keep Us Safe." It's a partnership with NPR, The Seattle Times and KUOW.

The series investigates the death of a 16-year-old, Antonio Mays Jr., during Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, in the summer of 2020. Less than a week after he arrived, he was shot and killed there. The case remains unsolved.

Reporters Sydney Brownstone and David Gutman of The Seattle Times, and Will James of KUOW dig deep into the origins of CHOP and the circles of silence surrounding Antonio's death.

WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards spoke to Will James of KUOW about the series.
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Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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