WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards speaks with KUOW's Will James on the new "Embedded" series

"Embedded" is NPR's investigative audio documentary series that explores untold stories and hidden aspects of major news events through in-depth reporting.

Their latest eight-part series is called "We Keep Us Safe." It's a partnership with NPR, The Seattle Times and KUOW.

The series investigates the death of a 16-year-old, Antonio Mays Jr., during Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, in the summer of 2020. Less than a week after he arrived, he was shot and killed there. The case remains unsolved.

Reporters Sydney Brownstone and David Gutman of The Seattle Times, and Will James of KUOW dig deep into the origins of CHOP and the circles of silence surrounding Antonio's death.

WUFT "Morning Edition" host Glenn Richards spoke to Will James of KUOW about the series.

