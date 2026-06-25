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StoryCorps’ Dave Isay on a unique collaboration with Morning Edition to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT
StoryCorps host Dave Isay
Harvey Wang
/
Courtesy
StoryCorps host Dave Isay

Regular listeners to NPR’s "Morning Edition" on WUFT know that on Fridays you can hear "StoryCorps" – that’s the segment where two friends or family members record intimate conversations about their lives that get archived at the Library of Congress. Plus, it often causes listeners to have a good cry.

Dave Isay is the Founder and President of "StoryCorps," as well as a New York Times bestselling author, the recipient of numerous Peabody Awards and a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow. He recently spoke with WUFT’s "Morning Edition" host, Glenn Richards, about a new collaboration between "StoryCorps" and "Morning Edition" called Connect250.

Connect250 is a nationwide storytelling project that brings together two strangers to record a 40-minute conversation about their lives and experiences, creating a living time capsule of who we are as Americans as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation.
Pre-registration is open now at Connect250.org, and the conversations go live on July 7.

Connect250 | Steve Inskeep Video

Connect 250 | Explainer Video
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Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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