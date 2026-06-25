StoryCorps’ Dave Isay on a unique collaboration with Morning Edition to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday

Regular listeners to NPR’s "Morning Edition" on WUFT know that on Fridays you can hear " StoryCorps " – that’s the segment where two friends or family members record intimate conversations about their lives that get archived at the Library of Congress. Plus, it often causes listeners to have a good cry.

Dave Isay is the Founder and President of "StoryCorps," as well as a New York Times bestselling author, the recipient of numerous Peabody Awards and a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow. He recently spoke with WUFT’s "Morning Edition" host, Glenn Richards, about a new collaboration between "StoryCorps" and "Morning Edition" called Connect250 .

Connect250 is a nationwide storytelling project that brings together two strangers to record a 40-minute conversation about their lives and experiences, creating a living time capsule of who we are as Americans as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Pre-registration is open now at Connect250.org , and the conversations go live on July 7.

Connect250 | Steve Inskeep Video

Connect 250 | Explainer Video