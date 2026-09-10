NPR’s Allison Aubrey on how to navigate your midlife journey in her new book, "Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love"

Allison Aubrey / Courtesy Cover of Allison Aubrey's new book "Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love"

You’ve heard her reporting on NPR’s "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered" and seen her contributions on "CBS News Sunday Morning." From the "PBS NewsHour" to founding host of NPR’s "Life Kit," Allison Aubrey is an award-winning science and health correspondent and the creator of the "How to Thrive as You Age" project: The science and secrets of longevity.

She recently spoke with WUFT’s "Morning Edition" host, Glenn Richards, about her first book, "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love".

Allison Aubrey on Substack: It's Your Turn w/ Allison Aubrey | Substack

Allison Aubrey: Instagram and LinkedIn