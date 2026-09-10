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NPR’s Allison Aubrey on how to navigate your midlife journey in her new book, "Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love"

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
NPR science and health correspondent Allison Aubrey
Sherri Holdridge
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Courtesy
NPR science and health correspondent Allison Aubrey
Cover of Allison Aubrey's new book "Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love"
Allison Aubrey
/
Courtesy
Cover of Allison Aubrey's new book "Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love"

You’ve heard her reporting on NPR’s "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered" and seen her contributions on "CBS News Sunday Morning." From the "PBS NewsHour" to founding host of NPR’s "Life Kit," Allison Aubrey is an award-winning science and health correspondent and the creator of the "How to Thrive as You Age" project: The science and secrets of longevity.

She recently spoke with WUFT’s "Morning Edition" host, Glenn Richards, about her first book, "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love".

Allison Aubrey on Substack: It's Your Turn w/ Allison Aubrey | Substack

Allison Aubrey: Instagram and LinkedIn
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National NPR Newshealth
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
See stories by Glenn Richards
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