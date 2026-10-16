It's breeding season for eastern indigo snakes. Here's why you shouldn't panic

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In North Central Florida, a native snake species might be more common starting next month.

But reptile experts say they are not threatening nor venomous. They can even be helpful.

The snake is the rare Eastern Indigo. The Orianne Society, a reptile conservation organization, says their breeding season runs from November to April. They can be identified by their bluish-black scales and reddish chins and cheeks.

What scares people is their length. They can grow up to eight feet long. But Florida Fish and Wildlife Service says the Eastern Indigo is protected, and they can be beneficial because they will eat venomous snakes.

The Florida Wildlife Federations says the snakes are most commonly found near longleaf pine sandhills, scrublands, and pine flatwoods.