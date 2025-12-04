Uncelebrated
The idea for the series came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier.
Do you have a person you think would be a perfect match for this series? Tell us about it in an email to feedback@wuft.org.
Derek Castillo of the 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville tells of the routines and pressures of working in food service, from managing customer expectations to handling busy shifts.
Edward Hines manages the responsibilities of driving a bus, including keeping to a schedule, watching for safety issues and interacting with passengers throughout the day.
Dr. Joe Guevara does the daily work of a large-animal veterinarian, including long hours, travel between farms and caring for animals that require immediate attention.
Jaquelyn King appreciates how rideshare driving offers flexibility for her schedule and the chance to meet a wide range of people.
Hellen Hestor helps children cross a busy Gainesville intersection each morning and carries the responsibility for their safety.
Don Musen has had a long career working in Florida’s state parks and helps visitors understand and enjoy the outdoors. He discusses the range of situations he handles on a typical day, from answering questions to responding when people need help. For him, it's a steady, practical calling of caring for the parks and the people who use them.
Hella Schull, a volunteer at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, explains how gardening became a meaningful part of her daily life and how she cares for plants throughout the seasons.