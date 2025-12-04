WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Uncelebrated

The idea for the series came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier.

Do you have a person you think would be a perfect match for this series? Tell us about it in an email to feedback@wuft.org.
  • Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, prepares for the end of the school day outside Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
    Florida Good
    Uncelebrated: The crossing guard
    Andrew Sheridan
    Hellen Hestor helps children cross a busy Gainesville intersection each morning and carries the responsibility for their safety.
  • Park Ranger Don Musen walks the trail at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
    Florida Good
    Uncelebrated: The park ranger
    Emiliano Luna
    Don Musen has had a long career working in Florida’s state parks and helps visitors understand and enjoy the outdoors. He discusses the range of situations he handles on a typical day, from answering questions to responding when people need help. For him, it's a steady, practical calling of caring for the parks and the people who use them.
  • A picture of Blue Bamboo “Bambusa Chungil” at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in Gainesville, Fla. (Krista Jensen/WUFT News)
    Florida Good
    Uncelebrated: The gardener
    Krista Jensen
    Hella Schull, a volunteer at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, explains how gardening became a meaningful part of her daily life and how she cares for plants throughout the seasons.

Meet the team behind the project

Student producers, from left, are Sofia Dinka, Emiliano Luna, Krista Jensen, AJ Sheridan, Ciara Carle, Gabriel Velasquez Neira, Maria Avlonitis, Ailee Shanes and faculty adviser David Barasoain.
Student producers, from left, are Sofia Dinka, Emiliano Luna, Krista Jensen, AJ Sheridan, Ciara Carle, Gabriel Velasquez Neira, Maria Avlonitis, Ailee Shanes and faculty adviser David Barasoain. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)

