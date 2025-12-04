Uncelebrated: The gardener

Hella Schull, a volunteer at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, explains how gardening became a meaningful part of her daily life and how she cares for plants throughout the seasons. She describes the routines that keep her garden healthy and the satisfaction she feels watching it grow. For her, gardening provides structure, purpose and a sense of connection to her surroundings.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.