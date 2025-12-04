Uncelebrated: The park ranger

Don Musen has had a long career working in Florida’s state parks and helps visitors understand and enjoy the outdoors. He discusses the range of situations he handles on a typical day, from answering questions to responding when people need help. For him, it's a steady, practical calling of caring for the parks and the people who use them.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.