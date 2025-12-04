Uncelebrated: The park ranger
Park Ranger Don Musen walks the trail at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Park Ranger Don Musen at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Park Ranger Don Musen stands in The Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Memory Garden at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
A wind vane featuring the Cofrin Family dog and modeled after one from the Cofrin Family horse Fram that once was Cofrin Park sits atop a pavilion in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Park Ranger Don Musen admires a native Magnolia Tree at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Park Ranger Don Musen shows off the roots of a tree uprooted during the previous hurricane season at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Park Ranger Don Musen takes a phone call at Cofrin Nature Park Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
Don Musen has had a long career working in Florida’s state parks and helps visitors understand and enjoy the outdoors. He discusses the range of situations he handles on a typical day, from answering questions to responding when people need help. For him, it's a steady, practical calling of caring for the parks and the people who use them.
About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.