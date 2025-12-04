WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uncelebrated: The large animal vet

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
1 of 14  — vet 01.jpg
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, looks at sperm cells under a microscope after conducting a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
2 of 14  — vet 02.jpg
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, looks at sperm cells under a microscope after conducting a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
A horse belonging to Alice and Carl Robie peers through a gap in the fence on the couple's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
3 of 14  — vet 03.jpg
A horse belonging to Alice and Carl Robie peers through a gap in the fence on the couple's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Ranch Owner Alice Robie watches as Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara conducts a breeding soundness examination on her ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
4 of 14  — vet 04.jpg
Ranch Owner Alice Robie watches as Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara conducts a breeding soundness examination on her ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Bull 109 waits nervously for his breeding soundness examination on the ranch of Alice and Carl Robie in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
5 of 14  — vet 05.jpg
Bull 109 waits nervously for his breeding soundness examination on the ranch of Alice and Carl Robie in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Ranch Owner Carl Robie watches as Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara conducts a breeding soundness examination on his ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
6 of 14  — vet 06.jpg
Ranch Owner Carl Robie watches as Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara conducts a breeding soundness examination on his ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
7 of 14  — vet 07.jpg
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
8 of 14  — vet 08.jpg
Joe Guevara, a large animal veterinarian, conducts a breeding soundness examination on bulls belonging to Alice and Carl Robie on their ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara drinks a cup of coffee after conducting a breeding soundness examination on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
9 of 14  — vet 09.jpg
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara drinks a cup of coffee after conducting a breeding soundness examination on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara takes a break in between conducting breeding soundness examinations on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
10 of 14  — vet 10.jpg
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara takes a break in between conducting breeding soundness examinations on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Ranch Owner Alice Robie talks to Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara about selling bulls that are not viable for breeding on her ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
11 of 14  — vet 11.jpg
Ranch Owner Alice Robie talks to Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara about selling bulls that are not viable for breeding on her ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara jokes with ranch hands during a breeding soundness examination on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
12 of 14  — vet 12.jpg
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara jokes with ranch hands during a breeding soundness examination on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Bulls viable for breeding wait in an enclosed area belonging on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
13 of 14  — vet 13.jpg
Bulls viable for breeding wait in an enclosed area belonging on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara leaves the calving pen after conducting a rectal palpation on a cow to diagnose pregnancy on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
14 of 14  — vet 14.jpg
Large Animal Veterinarian Joe Guevara leaves the calving pen after conducting a rectal palpation on a cow to diagnose pregnancy on Alice and Carl Robie's ranch in Fort McCoy, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Dr. Joe Guevara does the daily work of a large-animal veterinarian, including long hours, travel between farms and caring for animals that require immediate attention. He explains how the job combines medical problem-solving with building trust among the people who depend on him.

He’s been running his business, On the Hoof Veterinary Services, out of his pickup truck since 2015. On this particular day, he was checking cattle for pregnancy with the help of a group of cowboys at a High Springs ranch.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.
Florida Good
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sofia Dinka

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required