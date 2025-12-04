Uncelebrated: The large animal vet

Dr. Joe Guevara does the daily work of a large-animal veterinarian, including long hours, travel between farms and caring for animals that require immediate attention. He explains how the job combines medical problem-solving with building trust among the people who depend on him.

He’s been running his business, On the Hoof Veterinary Services, out of his pickup truck since 2015. On this particular day, he was checking cattle for pregnancy with the help of a group of cowboys at a High Springs ranch.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.