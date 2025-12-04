WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Uncelebrated: The bus driver

WUFT | By Ciara Carle
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
1 of 11  — Bus Driver 04.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
Santa Fe College students ride RTS route 76, driven by RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines, in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
2 of 11  — Bus Driver 01.jpg
Santa Fe College students ride RTS route 76, driven by RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines, in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
3 of 11  — Bus Driver 02.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
4 of 11  — Bus Driver 03.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines talks to passengers while driving the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
5 of 11  — Bus Driver 05.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines talks to passengers while driving the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
6 of 11  — Bus Driver 06.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines waits for passengers to board bus 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
7 of 11  — Bus Driver 07.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines waits for passengers to board bus 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
A Santa Fe College students rides RTS route 76, driven by in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
8 of 11  — Bus Driver 08.jpg
A Santa Fe College students rides RTS route 76, driven by in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines proudly drives route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
9 of 11  — Bus Driver 09.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines proudly drives route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
10 of 11  — Bus Driver 10.jpg
RTS Bus Driver Edward Hines drives the roads that make up route 76 in Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
11 of 11  — Bus Driver 11.jpg

Edward Hines manages the responsibilities of driving a bus, including keeping to a schedule, watching for safety issues and interacting with passengers throughout the day.

He discussed the importance of staying alert and maintaining patience during long, repetitive routes as a driver for Gainesville's RTS system. His story shows how he approaches the work with consistency and pays attention to the people who rely on the service.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.
Florida Good
Ciara Carle
Ciara is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Ciara Carle

