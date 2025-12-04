Uncelebrated: The bus driver

Edward Hines manages the responsibilities of driving a bus, including keeping to a schedule, watching for safety issues and interacting with passengers throughout the day.

He discussed the importance of staying alert and maintaining patience during long, repetitive routes as a driver for Gainesville's RTS system. His story shows how he approaches the work with consistency and pays attention to the people who rely on the service.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.