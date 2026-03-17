St. Francis House homeless shelter to close April 16

St. Francis House announced it will permanently close by mid-April and sell its downtown shelter on South Main Street.

Lauri Schiffbauer is the executive director.

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St. Francis House will continue to operate Arbor House, its transitional housing program that helps women and children find a permanent home and stability.

Schiffbauer said she hopes to use the money from selling the shelter to build a new family shelter with more room.

In spite of the closure of St. Francis House, Schiffbauer remains hopeful.

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St. Francis House will close in stages.

According to a Facebook post, while the shelter will close on April 16, one of the services that will close down March 20 are the day services from St. Francis.

Those include case management, free meals and supplies.

Schiffbauer said she hopes those who need shelter services will be helped by the other shelter in town, Grace Marketplace, or other nearby churches.

One of those people is Sheneka McCullough. She says she now has 30 days to find a new place to stay.

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McCullough said Gainesville just isn't affordable to live in.

In regard to housing, those who may still need help after 30 days, Shiffbauer tells WUFT:

"We're working with our continuum of care to house all the folks who are currently in our shelter by the time that we close the shelter on April 16."

"So we are working diligently to find any kind of, you know, things that might be available, like housing vouchers, rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing."