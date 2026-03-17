Photo gallery: Michael King execution
1 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 5.jpg
Protestors stand with signs before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
2 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 3.jpg
Mario Stemberger stands in silent prayer before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
3 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 4.jpg
Protestors stand with signs before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
4 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 6.jpg
A metal cylinder covered with anti-death penalty stickers sits on the grass next to protestors, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
5 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 7.jpg
Grace Hanna, leader of the Floridians Against the Death Penalty movement, speaks to reporters before the execution of Michael King, explaining what he was like as a person, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
6 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 8.jpg
Protestors sit with signs before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
7 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 9.jpg
Protestors stand with signs before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
8 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 10.jpg
Rev. Phillip Egitto speaks with reporters outside Florida State Prison in opposition to the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
9 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 11.jpg
Protestors stand with signs before the execution of Michael King, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
10 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 12.jpg
Bill Campbell, the lone demonstrator in support of executions, holds a sign at Florida State Prison listing all the past executions he has attended, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
11 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 13.jpg
Bill Campbell, the lone demonstrator in support of executions, speaks to Grace Hanna, leader of the Floridians Against the Death Penalty, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
12 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 20.jpg
Bill Campbell, the lone demonstrator in support of executions, speaks to Grace Hanna, leader of the Floridians Against the Death Penalty, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
13 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA 22.jpg
An sign that reads “opponents” sits in a yard, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
14 of 14 — 031726 King Execution BA.jpg
Helen Pajama wears a hat covered with anti-death penalty buttons, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. (Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News)
Opponents of the death penalty gathered for the execution of Michael King at Florida State Prison in Raiford on Tuesday.