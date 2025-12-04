Uncelebrated: Rideshare driver

Jaquelyn King appreciates how rideshare driving offers flexibility for her schedule and the chance to meet a wide range of people. The unpredictability of each shift keeps her interested, and she maintains focus on the importance of making riders feel comfortable. Her story is one about the balance between the demands of a job with one's personal goals.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.