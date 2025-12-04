WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Uncelebrated: The server

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:34 AM EST
Server Derek Castillo handles the Sunday morning breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo handles the Sunday morning breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Plates wait to be served during breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Plates wait to be served during breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo takes breakfast orders during Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo takes breakfast orders during Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
A tip jar waits for generosity during the breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
A tip jar waits for generosity during the breakfast rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo handles a take-out order during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo handles a take-out order during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo shows patrons available seating during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Server Derek Castillo shows patrons available seating during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Reminders and inventory counts hang from a fridge during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Reminders and inventory counts hang from a fridge during the Sunday morning rush at 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Have you ever had great, seamless service in a restaurant?

Derek Castillo of the 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville tells of the routines and pressures of working in food service, from managing customer expectations to handling busy shifts. He describes the small moments that keep him grounded and the ways he supports coworkers during stressful hours. His story reflects the steady, behind-the-scenes work that keeps restaurants operating smoothly.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

