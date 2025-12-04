Uncelebrated: The server

Have you ever had great, seamless service in a restaurant?

Derek Castillo of the 16th Avenue Diner in Gainesville tells of the routines and pressures of working in food service, from managing customer expectations to handling busy shifts. He describes the small moments that keep him grounded and the ways he supports coworkers during stressful hours. His story reflects the steady, behind-the-scenes work that keeps restaurants operating smoothly.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.