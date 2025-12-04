Uncelebrated: The crossing guard

Hellen Hestor helps children cross a busy Gainesville intersection each morning and carries the responsibility for their safety. She explains the relationships she builds with families and how she pays close attention to traffic as it changes throughout the year. She strives to bring a consistency and care to a job centered on protecting her community’s youngest pedestrians.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.