Uncelebrated: The crossing guard

WUFT | By Andrew Sheridan
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, prepares for the end of the school day outside Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, prepares for the end of the school day outside Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, directs traffic outside Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, greets Joseph Lutz, Chief Instructor at Okito America, after he picks up students from Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Amy Ridley confides in Crossing Guard Helen Hester about a recent injury outside her neighborhood near Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Amy Ridley confides in Crossing Guard Helen Hester about a recent injury outside her neighborhood near Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Amy Ridley confides in Crossing Guard Helen Hester about a recent injury outside her neighborhood near Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, catches up with a family during dismissal at Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Crossing Guard Helen Hester, 84, helps a father and son cross NW 112th ST during dismissal at Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Hellen Hestor helps children cross a busy Gainesville intersection each morning and carries the responsibility for their safety. She explains the relationships she builds with families and how she pays close attention to traffic as it changes throughout the year. She strives to bring a consistency and care to a job centered on protecting her community’s youngest pedestrians.

About this series: The idea came from the book “Working,” by the late Studs Terkel. The interviews conducted for his publication have been hugely influential in the lives of reporters, producers, and audio documentarians for decades. Each Uncelebrated story is told solely by the subject and offers a small glimpse into the lives of those who work so hard to make ours a bit easier. Explore more here.
Andrew Sheridan
Andrew is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Andrew Sheridan

