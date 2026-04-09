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Gainesville seeks public input on dangerous 34th Street intersection

By WUFT News
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:02 PM EDT

Traffic safety leaders are asking for input from Gainesville neighbors about a dangerous intersection as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to make streets safer.

The city is gathering feedback on the intersection of Southwest 34th Street and Southwest 35th Place, where officials say more than 3,000 crashes have occurred since 2017.

Neighbors are encouraged to share what issues they experience in the area — whether they walk, bike, drive or ride the bus — by filling out this survey.
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