WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm Ready Storytime teaches Alachua County's smallest neighbors how to stay safe

WUFT | By Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
“Henry and the Hurricane” by Brittany Perkins Castillo, a story about hurricane preparedness.
Dulce Rodriguez- Escamilla/WUFT News
“Henry and the Hurricane” by Brittany Perkins Castillo, a story about hurricane preparedness.

Alachua County Emergency Management is collaborating with the Alachua County Library System to get little ones and their loved ones involved in hurricane preparedness through fun and educational events.

During the most recent event, Storm Ready Storytime, children decorated tote bags and filled them with hurricane preparedness items. They read “Henry and the Hurricane” by Brittany Perkins Castillo, a story about getting ready for a storm.

David Peaton, the assistant director of Emergency Management for Alachua County, said it’s important that all members of the community, no matter the age, are prepared.

"One of the ways that we really wanted to do that is to partner with our local libraries,” Peaton said. “We really want to engage with a lot of our younger people in our community and make sure that they also understand what is going on and how to be better prepared."

Patrice Coleman, from Levy County, brought her 9-year-old grandson to the event. She found out about it through Facebook and said it came at a perfect time.

“It was really nice. I loved the activities, the conversation,” she said. “Just learning about new things that I did not know.”

Coleman said the event helped her grandson learn about hurricanes in a way that made him feel less scared of them.

She said now she is considering making a hurricane kit for herself based on what she learned at the event.

"We are so used to hurricanes, but when it happens and there's destruction going around, we don't think about grabbing anything," Coleman explained

Michelle Brown, from Alachua County, brought her two children to the storytime. Her son Graham said he really enjoyed everything that came with the safety kit.

"Wow, that's bright!” he said as he turned on the portable camping lantern.

Brown told her friend Tracy Donovan about the event, who brought her daughter as well.

“I just like to expose the kids to any disaster preparedness awareness," Donovan said. "It’s a fun activity for the summer.”

The events will take place through June 26 at various libraries across the county. The locations and times can be found on the Alachua County Emergency Management website.
Tags
Weather educationhurricaneStorms
Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla
Dulce is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Dulce Rodriguez-Escamilla

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required