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What series are you watching? | UF students share what gets them through 'dog days'

WUFT | By Samantha Vetere
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:38 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The IATSE union which represents Hollywood’s film and television production crews voted to authorize a strike, calling for better working conditions and higher pay amid a surge in streaming demand. Negotiations are ongoing but a strike may be imminent. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The IATSE union which represents Hollywood’s film and television production crews voted to authorize a strike, calling for better working conditions and higher pay amid a surge in streaming demand. Negotiations are ongoing but a strike may be imminent. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

We're in the dog days of summer now, and we don't blame you if you want to avoid going outside if at all possible.

To beat the heat, some of us are opting to catch up on our favorite television shows. Earlier this summer, WUFT's Samantha Vetere went to Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida to ask people:

What series are you absolutely watching this summer and why?

Those responses are from UF students on their series they are planning to watch this summer.
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Samantha Vetere
Samantha is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Samantha Vetere

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