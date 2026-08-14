What series are you watching? | UF students share what gets them through 'dog days'

We're in the dog days of summer now, and we don't blame you if you want to avoid going outside if at all possible.

To beat the heat, some of us are opting to catch up on our favorite television shows. Earlier this summer, WUFT's Samantha Vetere went to Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida to ask people:

What series are you absolutely watching this summer and why?

Those responses are from UF students on their series they are planning to watch this summer.