Micanopy hardware store encourages residents to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season began at the start of June, and local hardware stores are reminding residents that preparation should begin before a storm is in the forecast.

At Reddick Brothers Hardware in Micanopy, shelves are being stocked with supplies commonly purchased during hurricane season, including water, gas cans, batteries and flashlights.

“Need some rain,” one customer joked while shopping.

Kevin Reddick of Reddick Brothers Hardware said the store increases its inventory of storm-related supplies as hurricane season approaches.

“Bad. $14.45,” Reddick said as he gave the customer his item.

He said the store brings in additional emergency supplies to help customers prepare.

“We order in a few extra batteries, flashlights, tarps," Reddick said. "We do have kerosene lanterns even. We also repair generators so people that haven’t used their generator lately, we get them.”

Phillip Jenkins is a regular customer at the hardware store and has lived through multiple hurricane seasons.

“I make sure I get all my vegetables ripe, my canned goods ripe, I pay attention to the news for one thing. I make sure I got all my groceries together — my water, things like that," Jenkins said.

While NOAA predicted a below-normal hurricane season, local officials still encourage residents to prepare early. In Alachua County, residents can sign up for a text alert system that provides emergency information before and during severe weather events.

Jenkins said staying informed is one of the most important parts of hurricane preparedness.

“Keep your eyes on the news and don’t wait to the last minute. That’s the main thing,” he said.

Store employees said they hope residents take time now to gather supplies and make plans before a storm threatens the area.