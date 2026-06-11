Summer Sports: Countdown to the World Cup
With the World Cup just around the corner, WUFT wanted to know, "What sports are YOU watching this summer?"
As we count down the hours until the first game of the World Cup, all eyes are on the hosting countries: Mexico, Canada and the United States.
WUFT’s Natalia Lopez wanted to know what are the sports that people are watching this summer.
So, she headed out across the University of Florida campus and ask this question: “What is one sporting event you are most likely going to watch this summer and why?”