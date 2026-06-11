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Summer Sports: Countdown to the World Cup

WUFT | By Natalia Lopez
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:38 AM EDT
Jorge Gonzalez cleans a display featuring giant soccer balls, replicas from former World Cup tournaments, during a media preview of a Fan Festival for the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Bayfront Park in Miami.
Lynne Sladky/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Jorge Gonzalez cleans a display featuring giant soccer balls, replicas from former World Cup tournaments, during a media preview of a Fan Festival for the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Bayfront Park in Miami.

With the World Cup just around the corner, WUFT wanted to know, "What sports are YOU watching this summer?"

As we count down the hours until the first game of the World Cup, all eyes are on the hosting countries: Mexico, Canada and the United States.

WUFT’s Natalia Lopez wanted to know what are the sports that people are watching this summer.

So, she headed out across the University of Florida campus and ask this question: “What is one sporting event you are most likely going to watch this summer and why?”
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Natalia Lopez
Natalia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Natalia Lopez

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