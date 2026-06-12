Lafayette County homes in floodplain could get needed repairs

Ahead of hurricane season, a group of at-risk Lafayette County homes are getting repairs.

The houses are located in federal "flood-risk" zones. Lafayette County said up to 40 low-income homes may be repaired or replaced.

The homes selected for the project may need elevation, flood-proofing, or flood insurance.

That's according to a public notice from earlier this month.

The county is using a federal grant to help homeowners with temporary relocation.

County officials want residents to provide feedback before they begin the project.

Residents can submit comments through June 22.