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Lafayette County homes in floodplain could get needed repairs

WUFT | By Theodore Nelson
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:31 PM EDT
A storm looms over this road in Lafayette County.
A storm looms over this road in Lafayette County.

Ahead of hurricane season, a group of at-risk Lafayette County homes are getting repairs.

The houses are located in federal "flood-risk" zones. Lafayette County said up to 40 low-income homes may be repaired or replaced.

The homes selected for the project may need elevation, flood-proofing, or flood insurance.

That's according to a public notice from earlier this month.

The county is using a federal grant to help homeowners with temporary relocation.

County officials want residents to provide feedback before they begin the project.

Residents can submit comments through June 22.
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Theodore Nelson
Theodore is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Theodore Nelson

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