How one of Florida’s smallest towns built a big reputation for tourism

Micanopy is not the average Florida tourist town. It does not have sandy beaches, thrilling theme parks, a gigantic skyline or Michelin-star restaurants.

This tiny landlocked town — not far from Gainesville — is one of the state’s smallest, at only 1 square mile, and with a humble 750 full-time residents.

Despite this, Micanopy finds its way onto numerous online tourism guides, visitor itineraries and travel influencer videos, to viral effect. But why?

Hanny Lerida-Fester, a Florida travel blogger who runs the Instagram account The Global Wanderess, said Micanopy stood out to her while she was researching places to visit near Gainesville.

“Visiting Micanopy feels like opening a time capsule, which isn’t something I’ve experienced in many other Florida towns,” Lerida-Fester said. “We have plenty of beautiful small towns across the state, but Micanopy has a unique Old Florida charm that makes it feel as though time has stood still.”

And that’s much of the appeal. The state’s oldest inland settlement seems to have held on to its historic charm in a way many other towns outgrew.

Its compact and walkable downtown core, located on Cholokka Boulevard, looks like a trip back to the 1800s, and many of the storefronts in town take strong advantage of this.

Vintage shops and antique stores line the strip on each side, inviting visitors inside to experience, and even buy, a piece of the Old Florida they came to see.

That atmosphere is exactly what drew Charlie Bond into downtown Micanopy to open Bond’s Vintage Vault. He had spent more than a year selling from a booth at the nearby Antique City Mall before discovering the historic strip just down the road; the perfect place for a permanent storefront.

“I live in Gainesville,” Bond said. “I didn’t even know this little town was here the whole time.”

And his investment paid off. Although the town has only a few hundred residents, it attracts far more visitors each week.

“It’s super busy on the weekends. All the shops and restaurants are open, and it’s way more known than I thought,” he said.

But for Sydni Betten, owner of Shady Oak Gallery, Micanopy’s steady visitor traffic is not just the result of internet attention.

Betten said the town benefits from a mix of seasonal residents, University of Florida students, Gainesville visitors and easy access from nearby roads.

“We have a large seasonal population here, as well as our students at the University of Florida,” Betten said. “We are about 12 minutes right here from where you’re standing to very convenient areas of Gainesville.”

Micanopy also sits near two major highways, making it feel tucked away without being difficult to reach.

“I-75, we are very close,” Betten said. “We have a great exit. And then 441, we’re straddled between those two.”

This steady stream of tourism is what keeps the dream alive for many Micanopy business owners. Bond’s mother owned a similar vintage store in a neighboring town, and Bond admits at times, “My mom would go two days without a body walking in, in her little town.”

Bond had initially worried his fate in Micanopy might be the same.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is such a tiny town. I’m going to have to really promote,’” Bond said.

But that was not the case.

Thanks to social media influencers like Lerida-Fester, shops like his are busier than ever. Viral posts, like her “Small Florida towns that surprised me” series, have only grown Micanopy’s larger-than-life reputation. One post alone got 21,600 likes and nearly 4,000 saves.

“I did notice people saying they wanted to visit Micanopy after seeing my video,” Lerida-Fester said.

Betten also notices the surge of visitors after the town’s online influencer notoriety, though she views it with a level of caution.

“I do think it does attract some more people,” Betten said. “I get people that send me the articles when they find them, so they are seeing them. It is out there, and I do get people that mention that they read about it.”

Like many others in town, Betten hopes heightened levels of tourism don’t lead to an increased corporate presence, pricing out the many locally owned shops that make Micanopy what it is.

“What we’re not fine with, though, is corporate takeover,” Betten said. “We are very sensitive to that.” Later stating, “Micanopy has fought off Dollar General multiple times… We are attached to our history here, and very much so.”

It is precisely this fierce commitment to their local roots that creates the very experience visitors are looking for. As Lerida-Fester puts it, “It didn’t feel like a tourist destination, which I think is part of the appeal… It feels more like an off-the-beaten-path destination that hasn’t been overly commercialized and still has wonderful locally owned shops.”

