Hurricane Milton

Milton is gathering strength and is expected to be a major hurricane as it approaches west central Florida by Wednesday.
Floridians are urged to prepare for yet another hurricane as Milton is forecast to impact the State early next week. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a powerful hurricane to impact some parts of Florida.
Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected over parts of the peninsula as the system approaches from the Gulf by early to mid week.