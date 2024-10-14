Hurricane season and a new Florida law leave homeless with few options; shelters open in response

Hurricane Milton triggered large evacuations across Florida, but those who chose to stay were left with two options: seek shelter or retreat to their homes.

Those without homes were also left with two options: seek shelter or attempt to find safety outside.

Porche Jeffery, 39, chose the latter, awaiting the storm last week outside of the Civic Media Center, a library that authorizes one of the few public spaces where homeless people can rest.

Jeffery criticized Gainesville’s ability to deal with the homeless population but said places like the CMC help her find safe refuge, though it comes at a small cost.

“You can sit out front, just long as this is clean.” Jeffery continued, “Police won't mess with you, or nothing like that right here, you know. So, I come here. I know them. I love them. They help a lot.”

Porche Jeffery, 39, awaits Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9 on a sidewalk outside of the Civic Media Center, a Gainesville library that authorizes one of the few public spaces where homeless people are allowed to rest. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

A new Florida law, House Bill 1365, took effect on Oct. 1 and prohibits camping or sleeping in public places, except during specified emergencies. In Gainesville, homeless shelters GRACE Marketplace and St. Francis House offered rooms and roofs in response; however, restrictions and requirements to enter the shelters can force people to search for other places or even back to the street, where they risk arrest.

“I can go somewhere and hide away, but I'm in fear of the police or somebody coming to walk up in there. I risk going to jail. Just for trying to find somewhere it's dry and safe to be,” she said.

The center where Jeffery waits is situated a block away from the St. Francis House shelter on South Main Street.

Katelyn Drummet, director of development at St. Francis, said the organization typically offers a refuge for families with children, but the building opened 60 extra emergency spots for those seeking safety.

“We're preparing our building and making sure everything is the safest it can be for our shelter guests,” Drummet said before Milton made landfall.

Drummet also mentioned the support St. Francis usually receives in dangerous situations like Hurricane Milton.

“Our community is great. Once they know that something is happening, we do get a lot of people reaching out asking us if we need anything specific beforehand or help cleaning up after,” she said.

Following two back-to-back hurricanes, another storm seems possible, especially considering the tropical storm Nadine and hurricane Leslie that are brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. While neither currently pose a threat to Florida, their potential destruction is a reminder to residents of the dangers of hurricane season.

Still, Drummet said St. Francis is ready.

“We already knew ahead of time that this would be a more active [hurricane] season, so we had been taking precautions like stockpiling our donations ahead of time, having more clothes, bedding, nonperishable food items ready beforehand,” she said.

Veda Degiulio, 30, and Larry Collins, 42, watch the storm roll in on Oct. 9 outside of St. Francis House, a Gainesville shelter that typically aims to accommodate children and families. According to staff, St. Francis House opened 60 emergency spots for Hurricane Milton. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

GRACE Marketplace, another Gainesville homeless shelter, took similar steps before Hurricane Milton hit Florida.

John Thomas became interim CEO on Oct. 9, just before the storm hit. He said when they operate an emergency storm shelter, they always operate above capacity, opening 72 extra beds.

“At some point we'll switch into a full-blown Emergency Operations mode, where our focus will be making sure that people are safe and that they're taken care of while they're here,” Thomas said.

The interim said in response to the state’s new limits on homelessness, GRACE Marketplace has been sending an outreach team before the hurricane to alert and inform any homeless people who may not be actively seeking shelter.

“This isn't our first storm. It certainly won't be our last. We're prepared to handle it,” Thomas said.

Hurricane Milton caused minor flooding at GRACE Marketplace on Oct. 10, 2024. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

Mark Bronk, 62, said he was already at GRACE before the storm but decided to stay because it was the safest place to be. He added that the organization gives homeless people a place to feel more human.

“I think [shelters] mean a lot to the community. You have that lifeline that can get you to shore and allow you to get back on your feet on dry land, but there still has to be some motivation inside, some kind of drive to want more out of life,” Bronk said.

Kay Orban also chose to stay at GRACE during the hurricane and mentioned how difficult it can be to find availability at Gainesville shelters.

“There's only so many spots here. They try to open up different buildings, but they can't accommodate everybody,” the 53-year-old Orban said. “There’s St. Francis, but you have to have a blue card.”

The “blue card” Orban referred to is a Gainesville Police Department clearance card that is only granted if the applicant has no arrest warrants and is not registered as a sexual offender or predator. According to the St. Francis site, this card is required before receiving services and can pose a conflict to those who do not meet the requirements of the department. An approval from the police department is also meant to ensure the safety of the children and families already housed at St. Francis.

According to its website, GRACE Marketplace is a low-barrier shelter and does not require a blue card for entrance, but that does not mean restrictions do not exist.

Taverous Williams said his restraining order from GRACE Marketplace kept him from obtaining safe housing. As a result, Williams battled through the rain, wind and lightning of Hurricane Milton with a tarp-turned-tent outside of GRACE.

Williams also described the new law against public homeless encampments as an atrocity against the life and liberty of any United States citizen.

Taverous Williams bends down to scratch his dog on Oct. 10, 2024. The tent behind him is what provided the 47-year-old and others in his community shelter during Hurricane Milton. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

“You should have the right to be able to live without threat or harm, and without it having to be a threat towards you for just being homeless, making it seem like it's a criminal act when it's just circumstance,” Williams said.

Shortly after his interview with WUFT, Taverous Williams’ circumstances shifted dramatically.

According to court records, he was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The arrest report said Williams armed himself with a 6-foot-log while Gainesville police were investigating his friend’s tent, which led to officers pulling their tasers out.

He was put in handcuffs and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Before the incident on Thursday night, Williams told a reporter his advice for his community.

“All of us have problems that we have to go through at one point in time in our lives, when we are at that weakest point,” Williams said. “Don't hold me down. Lift me up. Help me up. I'm at my weakest point. Help me, and when I get stronger, and when you fall, I'll be able to help you in return.”