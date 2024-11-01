Residents of a Gainesville neighborhood band together for hurricane cleanup

In a Haile Plantation neighborhood, Cleve Cooper, a nearly 40-year resident, and his neighbors have undertaken cleanup efforts following hurricanes Helene and Milton, which scattered debris throughout Gainesville.

Cooper and his neighbors organized their own efforts, working five hours a day over four days to clear their properties. However, there are additional concerns over the impact of remaining debris.

Gainesville implemented a plan to facilitate debris removal across affected areas, with an expected completion date by Thanksgiving.