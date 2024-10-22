Hurricane season causes influx of animals at North Central Florida Humane Society

Two weeks after Hurricane Milton plowed through the state of Florida, the Humane Society of North Central Florida is still reeling from the influx of animals surrendered by community members and organizations due to damage and instability caused by the storms.

Franziska Raeber, director of development, was overwhelmed by the influx of animals the shelter received from the surrounding area.

“It’s a lot, and we could not do what we do without the fosters we have right now,” Raeber said.

After two back-to-back hurricanes, the Humane Society is relying on the community to help care for the more than 140 animals it took in after hurricane damage forced smaller animal shelters and kennels to close and relocate their animals.

“If the animals had stayed there, they would have been traumatized, injured or, worst-case scenario, dead,” Raeber said.

In the past, when a hurricane threatened the safety of the shelter, the Humane Society of North Central Florida would implement a full shelter clear-out, attempting to find foster homes for every animal during the storm and the post-storm restoration.

This year, the facility conducted renovations that allow animals to stay at the shelter if they cannot find foster homes.

A family picks up a female pit bull they just adopted from the Humane Society of North Central Florida. (Emma Parker/WUFT News)

After Hurricane Helene, 78 animals arrived from surrounding rural shelters. Dixie County’s animal kennel experienced significant damage to its roof, leaving the animals exposed to the storm and the outdoors, according to Raeber.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, the shelter took in another 60 to 65 animals from the community and surrounding shelters.

Colleen Duffy, 62, a volunteer with the Humane Society of North Central Florida, participated in the hurricane preparations by helping connect foster families with animals.

“It’s just a really good feeling to see that the people involved all have big hearts when it comes to helping the animals,” Duffy said.

A volunteer at the Humane Society of North Central Florida helps a woman collect supplies for her new cat foster. (Emma Parker/WUFT News)

Duffy is fostering her own hurricane cat and plans to adopt it after her long-time cat died six months ago.

Delaney and Jonathan Rogers, a young couple, drove from Jacksonville, Florida, after seeing the Humane Society’s social media posts to find their new dog, Amy.

“We are originally from South Florida, so we’ve been through a fair few hurricanes, and we’ve both had dogs our entire lives. It can definitely be a stressful time for them,” Jonathan Rogers said. “But, you know, they’re just like us. They just need a little extra care and attention.”

Despite the added strain from the influx of animals due to the storms, the Humane Society feels confident that, with its experience and the support of the community, it can weather any storm.

“It is not our first rodeo, and we will definitely keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Raeber said.