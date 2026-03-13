Bradford Sports United set to open inaugural season

Hundreds of people made their way to the Edwards Road Complex on Tuesday and Wednesday nights for the first home games of the recreational sports season in Bradford County.

After being established in December, Bradford Sports United opened its regular season this week and is prepared for its official opening day on March 21.

The league plays on six fields at the complex and currently offers softball, baseball and T-ball for kids ages 4 to 16.

The regular season will run through the first weekend in May, with postseason games continuing afterward.

All-Stars, an intraleague competition that starts at the end of May and lasts through the beginning of June, works to find the best players in the league. The players will then comprise teams to compete against each other with the ultimate goal to compete within the district and statewide.

The spring 2026 season is one of multiple firsts for Bradford County. Registration for flag football and soccer will open March 16. It is the first time both sports will be offered in the county, according to Deana DeSiena, the recreation director for Bradford Sports United.

In partnership with Keep Seeking Victories, an organization that supports loved ones with special needs, Bradford Sports United is also launching an All Abilities League. Through a co-ed baseball team, the adaptive team provides children of all abilities an opportunity to participate in group sports.

Parents and families gather at Field 1 at Edwards Road Complex for a 10-and-under baseball game. Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first day of regular season games for the spring recreational season. (Kevin Perez/WUFT News)

“So they're going to be able to actually play the big game, and it's really so that parents can see their kids play sports in a way that they might not have thought that they ever would have been able to,” DeSiena said.

Each player signs up to have a buddy, another player from the league, with the objective of establishing a bond that goes beyond the field. They are also paired with coaches to create a positive and encouraging experience, mirroring a standard game.

“I think this is going to be great for the kids that will, one, if they need community service hours, they can come do this, but also to see that, hey, I actually am really good at working with the kids with abilities and I'm not,” DeSiena said.

Other players have also already asked and offered to fill in as extra buddies when needed, she added.

The last time recreational sports were run by the city, there were conflicts and scheduling errors, said Hunter Rich, a lifelong Bradford County resident.

Rich has been bringing her son to play T-ball since he was 3 years old and now at the age of 9, is watching him play baseball. While she was skeptical about sports being controlled again by the city, she was back at the complex Tuesday and is optimistic about the season.

“But this season, it's been smooth,” Rich said. “We were worried that we wouldn't have the uniforms in time. But they even went out of their way to get extra uniforms on top of the other ones. So I think she's doing a great job,” Rich said of DeSiena.

Deana DeSiena, Bradford Sports United recreation director, carries boxes into the concession stand, making sure the staff has all it needs. There are two concession stands at the complex, each in the middle of surrounding fields. (Kevin Perez/WUFT News)

As the season begins, the complex is ready to welcome the community in its six fields suitable for multiple sports.

“It will be a hub because we can pretty much host anything we want,” DeSiena said.

The back of the complex also includes pickleball and basketball courts, as well as two playgrounds. As the weather continues to warm up, the splash pad could reopen by the end of the month, offering children yet another activity.

For Christine Collins, another lifelong Bradford resident, the fields at the complex hold cherished memories. Her two kids played recreational sports in the same fields and now she is back to support her five grandchildren.

“It’s important to have something like this for kids to come out and have fun and learn,” Collins said.

As opening day approaches, getting the league ready has been a team effort, DeSiena said.

Every person who has worked on the new concession stand, the restrooms, refurbishing the fields and other areas has either volunteered their time or has taken a significant pay cut to help the league, she explained.

Parents and family members gather at Edwards Road Complex for a T-ball game. Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first day of regular season games for the spring recreational season. (Kevin Perez/WUFT News)

The league is working with Pepsi and Sysco to provide beverages and food for the new concession stand. They have also raised approximately $12,000 in sponsorship money and donations, according to DeSiena. People have brought in cleats and gloves, among other equipment, ensuring that each player has the proper equipment for the upcoming season, she continued.

Construction of the new concession stand was completed Monday and the restrooms are nearing completion. All fields also received 24 pounds of new clay before play began, DeSiena added.

As DeSiena works on operating Bradford Sports United’s first season, she says the community support has made all the work worthwhile.

“Even the parents, they come out and most of them are like, ‘It's really good to see you,’” she said. “And I'm like, ‘You just know me because of Facebook,’ but they're like, ‘You're doing enough for the community,’ and they just want to help, which is really nice.”

The spring 2026 regular season for Bradford Sports United will officially kick off with opening day on March 21.