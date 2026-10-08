8th Judicial Circuit gives Gainesville residents insight into criminal sentencing process

Sentencing can seem to many people like one of the most obscure parts of the criminal justice system. On Wednesday, local judges pulled back the curtain, walking program participants through the factors that influence punishment in criminal cases.

The discussion was part of Coffee With the Court, a free public outreach program hosted by judges from the 8th Judicial Circuit. The series is designed to increase transparency and public understanding of the court system by giving participants an opportunity to hear directly from judges and ask questions about legal issues that affect the community.

“It’s a way for the court to interact with the public,” said Judge Susan Miller-Jones, who created the event.

About 50 people were in attendance, but 150 people sent an RSVP for the event, organizers said.

In the hour-long event, judges emphasized the process they go through during criminal sentencing. The process, while at times complex, takes into consideration different factors that all play a role in the judge’s sentencing decision.

The panel explained that judges do not enter sentencing hearings with unlimited discretion. Instead, sentencing decisions are guided by Florida law, sentencing scoresheets and the unique facts of each case. Judges said factors such as a defendant's criminal history, the severity of the offense and the impact the crime has on victims can play a role in determining an appropriate sentence.

“There are a number of many factors that go into determining the appropriate sentence in a particular case,” Judge Meshon T. Rawls said. “There are some charges that have statutory conditions that a judge must impose … but in addition to those statutory requirements, some of the things that we take into consideration is prior convictions.”

Judges stressed that sentencing extends beyond simply deciding how long someone should be punished. Each decision, they said, requires careful consideration of accountability, rehabilitation and the broader goal of protecting the community.

As a result, judges explained that two cases involving similar charges can lead to different outcomes depending on the circumstances surrounding the offense and the individuals involved.

“There are several different outcomes.” Judge Rawls said, “You can be sentenced to a term of incarceration followed by probation, and then there could be certain cases where there is no jail time.”

Alachua County Court Judge Susan Miller-Jones talks with Coffee With the Court participants on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, about why she created the event and where she got the inspiration for it. (Ethan Pettus/WUFT News)

Judges also pushed back against the perception that sentencing decisions are made based solely on opinion, noting that statutory requirements and established guidelines often limit available options.

Audience members asked questions about legislative statutes, prior convictions and the role the scoresheets play during the sentencing process. The exchange allowed residents to engage directly with judges and gain insight into a stage of the criminal justice system they may only encounter through news headlines or courtroom dramas.

Attendees said the exchange left them with a greater appreciation of the complexity of sentencing decisions and the factors judges must weigh before imposing a punishment.

For University of Florida student Jordan De Jesus-Davis, one of the most valuable aspects of the event was being able to hear directly from judges on how sentencing decisions are reached. Before attending, she said she viewed sentencing largely through the lens of what she sees on TV. But she said she left with a better understanding of the legal factors that can influence an outcome.

“I think I have a lot more respect because it is a very difficult job because the judge kind of has to look at the case and not bring too much emotion into it and kind of just look at the facts, Jesus-Davis said. ”But they also have to hear both sides, and that is a very hard thing to do.” Fellow UF student Rebecca Martineau said the event provided the opportunity to have a more upfront experience with some of the people in the court.

“You don't really get to sit down with judges, really, and have an interpersonal experience with what they do, and everything that they kind of have to think about behind the scenes,” Martineau said.

She also emphasized that hearing that the sentencing is based on a point system and that it's not all punitive based on emotions helped her gain a greater understanding of the criminal justice system.

While questions about sentencing may not have simple answers, Wednesday's discussion gave event participants a clearer picture of the factors judges must weigh each day. As residents lingered after the event to continue conversations with panelists, the evening underscored Coffee With the Court's broader mission: making the judicial system more accessible and understandable to the public.

“It’s the first time we’re doing anything like this, opening the doors to the public to create a free informal setting, where the court will educate the public on trending topics,” Judge Miller-Jones said.

