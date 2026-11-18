The artificial intelligence company Anthropic said on Wednesday it sold more than 956 million shares at a price of $83 a piece in a record-breaking initial public offering that makes it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The five-year-old AI powerhouse raised around $79.4 billion through the offering, exceeding the $75 billion IPO haul of Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this year. Anthropic said in a statement that "certain stockholders" also sold more than 23 million shares as part of the IPO, bringing the total haul to more than $81.3 billion.

Anthropic's shares will start trading publicly on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

The listing was oversubscribed, despite coming at a time of growing concern about a possible AI bubble and volatility in tech stocks.

The number of shares sold and the price exceeded Anthropic's original expectations. The listing prospectus targeted a sale of 825 million shares at $70 to $78 per share.

Anthropic is a financial supporter of NPR.

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