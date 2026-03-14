Tips from experts if you encounter indecent exposure

As reports of indecent exposure surge in Alachua County, experts say knowing how to respond in the moment can help people protect themselves and support law enforcement.

Indecent exposure occurs when someone intentionally exposes his genitals in public, sometimes while performing a sexual act, without the other person’s consent.

These cases are considered a form of sexual violence because they violate a person’s sense of safety and autonomy, said Megan Cutter, chief of victim services at RAINN, a national anti-sexual violence organization based in Washington.

“When we are thinking about sexual violence broadly, that’s a term for a wide range of harmful acts that violate someone’s autonomy and safety,” Cutter said. “Indecent exposure fits right into that violation.”

Experts say people often feel shocked or unsure of how to react in these situations. Here are five steps they recommend people follow if they are a victim of sexual violence.

Get to a safe place

The first priority should always be personal safety. Cutter said victims should try to move away from the situation as quickly as possible to somewhere they feel safe.

“It’s really natural and normal for us to have some kind of trauma response,” Cutter said. “Your brain may not know right away how to react.”

That response may include freezing, panicking or running away. Cutter said those reactions are common, and victims should not blame themselves if they are unsure immediately how to respond.

Call 911 if the incident is happening in real time

Calling 911 can help officers respond quickly and potentially locate the suspect nearby.

Authorities also encourage people to report situations that seem suspicious, even if they are not completely sure a crime is taking place.

“If you see something, say something,” said Art Forgey, the spokesman for the Gainesville Police Department. “It never hurts to call and report something that you feel is suspicious.”

Pay attention to identifying details

If it feels safe, experts recommend noticing details that could help police identify the person, said Nancy Kaser-Boyd, a Los Angeles-based clinical and forensic psychologist and author of “Forensic Psychological Assessment in Practice,” which includes a chapter on indecent exposure, exhibitionism and other paraphilias.

“Look at the face, not the penis,” she said. “You can’t identify someone in a lineup by their penis.”

She said details about facial hair, hair color, eyes or other distinctive characteristics can help investigators later.

Document the incident if it’s safe

If someone feels safe enough, taking a photo or video can help provide evidence for police. Kaser-Boyd said even a quick image could help identify the suspect.

“ Pull out your phone and videotape because that is evidence for the police,” she said.

Experts emphasize that documenting the incident should never come before personal safety.

Seek support afterward

Even without physical contact, incidents of indecent exposure can be upsetting and emotionally distressing.

“It can still really activate someone’s trauma response and also be something that in the long term impacts their mental health and their well-being,” Cutter said.

She recommends talking to trusted friends or family members or reaching out to confidential support services such as RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline, which is available 24 hours a day.

“Sexual violence is never the fault of the victim,” Cutter said. “There’s nothing anyone can do or wear that would make this an appropriate behavior. This is completely the perpetrators' fault.”

Stay aware of your surroundings

Police also recommend staying alert to what is happening around you, especially when walking alone.

“I know a lot of people like to wear earbuds and different things,” said Forgey. “Leave one out so you can be aware of what’s going on around you.”

Forgey said staying aware of your surroundings can help people notice suspicious behavior earlier and react more quickly if something feels wrong.