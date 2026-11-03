WATCH NOW: Live Election Night Coverage from WUFT News

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here .

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.