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WATCH NOW: Live Election Night Coverage from WUFT News

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:12 PM EST

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.
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Florida Votes 2026 General Election
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